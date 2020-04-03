Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2025

Global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Scenario:

The working mechanism of the lithium-ion battery is based on intercalation and deintercalation compounds, where the lithium ions from the cathode are introduced into the anode during the charging of the battery and extracted during discharge of the battery, with a minimal structural change in the anode. The selection of cathode material depends on various factors such as cell voltage, capacity, energy & power capabilities, cycle life, and operating temperature.The worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market is a $7 billion market in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.9 billion by 2025.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/lithium-ion-battery-cathodes-market-analysis

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Undergo Rapid Change, Make Electric Vehicles Less Expensive Than Gas Powered Vehicles

Global Lithium Ion Batteries Cathode Materials market report minutely identifies leading players performing in the market and delivers exhaustive analysis focusing their production methodologies, manufacturing cost, plant capacity, production volume, technological advancements, raw material sources, import-export activity, and value chain structure to facilitate a reader with a comprehensive perspective towards market participants.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/lithium-ion-battery-cathodes-market-analysis

On the basis of product, the market is primarily Segmented into

– Cobalt

– Manganese

– Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

– Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Global Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

– Electric Vehicles

– Drones, UAV, UUV

– Power Tools

– Smart Phone Equipment

– Consumer Electronics Products

– Other

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/lithium-ion-battery-cathodes-market-analysis

Key players :

Some Of the Major Key players are NEI Corporation, BASF SE, Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, Targray Technology International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Nichia Corporation, JFE Chemical Corporation, FUJITSU, and Santoku Corporation.