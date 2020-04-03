Lithium ion Battery Market to Remain Lucrative During 2025

Lithium ion Battery Market Overview:

Lithium ion batteries are rechargeable batteries which are widely used as a source of energy in various end use sectors, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and grid energy et cetera. Lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and lithium titanate are some of the technologies of lithium ion batteries. These batteries are of high energy density and provide better efficiency and hence, they are majorly adopted in wearable portable devices.

Lithium ion Battery Market:Dynamics

Increasing consumer inclination towards miniaturization and increasing dependence on certain portable devices, such as smart phones and smart watches, is expected to be the primary driver for the lithium ion battery marketand hence, anticipated to develop at 11.6% CAGR over the forecast period. Also, lithium ion batteries offer better energy efficiency with enhanced life cycle at economic costs and reduced weight, these factors will contribute notably to the growth of the market. Batteries with Silicon as a substitute in the anode are anticipated to be next generation of batteries.

Browse Sample of Full report @https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-global-industry-analysis-size-sales-and-forecast-by-2025

Lithium ion Battery Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Capacity, Lithium ion battery market is segmented into:

Below 3,000 mAH

Between 3,000mAH to 10,000 mAH

Above 10,000 mAH

On the basis of end use type, Lithium ion battery market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics Personal Computers and Laptops Smartphone’s Portable and Wearable Electronic Devices Other Microelectronic Devices (Digital Cameras, MP4 Players)

Automotive Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Other Hybrid ElectricVehicles

Industrial

Grid Energy

Browse Report with Table of contents @https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-global-industry-analysis-size-sales-and-forecast-by-2025

Lithium ion Battery Market:Regional Outlook

Geographically, Lithium ion battery market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East Africa, South East Asia, China and Japan. Among all the regions, China is stipulated to lead the market due to the presence of a vast number of manufacturers and increasing adoption of electric vehicles and smart devices. North America is expected to follow China owing to emerging giga-factories in the region. Other regions are estimated to witness healthy growth over the projection period.

Lithium ion Battery Market:Key Players

Some of the prominent players of lithium ion battery market are:

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

BYD Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Boston Power

GS Yuasa

Have a query ? Ask Our [email protected]https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-global-industry-analysis-size-sales-and-forecast-by-2025

Research Methodology:

MAMR surveys a number of companies in order to estimate the data covered in the report through triangulation methodology. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the drive and application segments covered in the study. The research methodology also includes interviews conducted for various industry leaders by the research experts. This helps the researchers to match their previous findings with the ones confirmed from various resource persons. The report focuses on analyzing the supply-side approaches and keeps a track of that of the demand-side so as to make sure the findings are true. The global market scenario has been derived by consolidation of regional market overviews.