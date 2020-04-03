Marine Gearbox Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

The global Marine Gearbox market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Gearbox volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Gearbox market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ishibashi Manufacturing

Kumera Corporation

Elecon

GE

PRM Newage Ltd

REINTJES GmbH

Wartsila

Regal Beloit (Velvet Drive Transmissions)

RENK-MAAG GmbH

Twin Disc

Excel Gear Inc

Masson Marine

ATA Gears

America Gear & Engineering

ZZN Transmission Plant

Hi-Sea Marine

Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Engine Setup

Double Engine Setup

Segment by Application

Tanker

Container Vessel

Military Vessel

Others

