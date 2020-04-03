Market Focus : Global Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Composable Infrastructure refers to the system formed by disintegrating the various components (compute, storage, and networking) of the data center IT infrastructure and integrating them in different ways, in order to cater the needs of specific workloads.
Major factors expected to drive the growth in adoption of composable infrastructure are increase in business analytics workload, implementation of methodologies such as DevOps, increased customer expectations, rise of automation and standardization tools and emergence of hybrid cloud.
In 2018, the global Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
HPE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
