Market Forecast Report on Energy Supplements 2019-2027

Energy supplements are the supplements that are used to stimulate energy production in the body. The energy supplement comes under different types of products like energy bars, energy drinks, capsules, and liquid/powder protein drinks. Ingredients such as Caffeine, Ginseng, Coenzyme Q10, Coenzyme B3, Guarana, Taurine, B Vitamins, Sugars, and others are used for the formulation of energy supplements. Energy supplements are consumed to drive short-term health benefits, improved immunity, energy boost, better performance, and taste. Initially, the energy supplement market was considered as sports nutrition and was mainly targeted to sports professionals, bodybuilders and athletes. But in recent years it has shown a wide range of diverse consumer base that is focusing on the importance of being fit and healthy. The global energy supplements market is expected to grow due to increasing demand by stressed-out professionals, on-the-go parents and fatigued seniors looking for more energy to meet their daily needs. Some of the countries that have gained a leading position in the energy supplements market are the US, Italy, Brazil, Austria, and Canada. There is a noticeable rise in the production and consumption of energy supplements in these countries. These conditions have opened up opportunities for natural energy supplements, which can help people resolve their nutritional deficiencies and maintain high energy levels for their day-to-day activities.

The change in the modern lifestyle of the consumer has led to the over-working, stressed-out professionals, and lack of sleep. This has led the consumer to search for ways to maximize each day by the quick boost of energy provided by energy supplements. Multi-tasking consumers also drive the demand for the energy supplements that offers quick results in convenient delivery systems. Trends today show that the energy supplement manufacturing industry is being increasingly driven by stressed-out professionals, on-the-go parents and fatigued seniors looking for more energy to meet their daily needs. The demand for energy supplements in consumers is increasing due to rising muscle building and interest in exercising activity trends. Health benefits that are provided by energy supplements such as immunity, mental clarity, weight loss, and improve digestion has also driven the demand for the energy supplement in the consumers. Consumer preference has changed towards natural products that do not contain additives, preservatives and have high use of natural sugars, natural fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein. Rising awareness in consumers for the natural base product has generated demand for the natural base energy supplement products containing Rhodiola Rosea and Ginseng. The restraint for energy supplements is the over-consumption of the energy supplement by the consumer for the perceived physiological benefits without aware about its potential risks can cause harm to the consumer and create a negative impact among consumers of energy supplement.

Rising interest in exercising activities among the young generation has created an opportunity for manufacturers to target dynamic economic countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America with a young consumer base which will drive sales of energy supplement in these regions. An emerging rise in the per capita income of consumers in developing countries like India, China, Indonesia, has created a great opportunity for the manufacturers as consumers are willing to spend money for better quality, performance, and taste. The natural synthesis energy supplement is trending in the energy supplement market which provides energy supplement manufacturing companies an opportunity to expand the product line in the natural alternatives sector. Regardless of this stance, with new government regulations, companies are moving to develop new varieties of safe and effective ingredients for energy supplements to meet regulatory and consumer demands. Thus creating an opportunity for innovation in energy supplement product line through research and development in the companies.

