Market Shipment : Global BIM Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
BIM is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.
In 2018, the global BIM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Bentley Systems
Trimble Navigation
Dassault Systemes
RIB Software
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Cadsoft Corporation
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Aconex
Beck Technology
Inovaya
Synchro
IES
Hongye Technology
Beijing Explorer Software
Lubansoft
Glodon
PKPM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
AEC Engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BIM Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
