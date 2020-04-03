Market Valuation : Global Cloud Storage Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Cloud storage is a model of computer data storage in which the digital data is stored in logical pools. The physical storage spans multiple servers (sometimes in multiple locations), and the physical environment is typically owned and managed by a hosting company.
In 2018, the global Cloud Storage Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft
IBM
HPE
Oracle
Dell EMC
Netapp
Google
VMware
CA Technologies
Rackspace Hosting
Red Hat
Hitachi Data Systems
Huawei Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government & Education
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Retail
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Storage Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Storage Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
