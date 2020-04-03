Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market is Projected to Reach the Valuation of US$2.6 bn by 2023

The global mobile crushers and screeners market is anticipated to grow steadily in the coming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market’s competitive landscape features fragmentation at present. With equally placed participants, the competition in the global market is likely to intensify with vendors battling for dominance. Established players are seen leveraging organic as well as inorganic growth strategies in order to sustain in the tough rivalry.

Launch of novel products, and differentiated product portfolio will go a long way in helping vendors gain momentum in the global mobile crushers and screeners market. A prime example being McCloskey International’s recent product, a compact crusher delivering higher performance and offering more versatility. Other top strategies adopted by vendors are designing innovative products, expansion to strengthening economies, and increasing production capacities.

According to TMR analysts, the global mobile crushers and screeners market was estimated to be worth US$2.08 bn in 2014. Over the forecast period 2015 to 2023, the market is anticipated to grow at a 3.72% CAGR. At this rate, the market is poised to reach US$2.6 bn by 2023.

Geography-wise, the global mobile crushers and screeners market is expected to be led by the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific held almost 44% of the global market share in 2014, bolstered by the growing infrastructural developments in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The brisk rise in quarry operation costs, especially in India, is boosting the sales of mobile crushers in the country. Outsourcing of quarry is another major factors propelling the demand for mobile crushing plants. On the basis of the product, the mobile crushers segment is likely to witness higher demand than screeners over the forecast period.

Burgeoning Infrastructure Growth to Impel Demand

The demand for mobile crushers and screeners has been fuelled by infrastructure developments stimulated by rapid urbanization across the world. In 2014, 54 percent of the world’s population lived in urban zones according to the World Health Organization. This is expected to rise by 66 percent in 2050. This means that the building industry is the fastest growing sector of application for mobile crushers and screeners. Mobile crushers are widely adopted in the mining industry, as the use of transport belts, truck transport and road-building is eliminated and thus the costs are largely saved.

Also available in mobile cone crushers are special systems like the spring release system that protect against overload. Growth is driven by increasing infrastructure development in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors in developing and emerging regions.

Environmental Impact May Limit Market Development

The stringent environmental rules concerning mines and hills could, however, serve as a restrictive factor for market growth. On the other hand it may be a lucrative opportunity for the market to develop increasing crushers for the conversion of waste material in an easily recyclable and disposable form.

Trend of Upgrading Older Crushers to Open Growth Opportunities

Companies using screening machines have at least one crusher old, because it becomes more difficult to get new machinery’s replacement parts. Newer crushers are more likely to have a malfunction with new machinery than old parts to be as durable. The old machines are therefore more durable and structurally preferable, but the newer model is not as sensitive to failures as the older model when it comes to electrical problems. The new players are therefore increasingly modernizing their machinery, a major trend in the global mobile crushers and screens market.

This review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market (Product-Mobile Crushers, Mobile Screeners) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

The Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market is Segmented As Follows: Top of Form

By Product

Mobile Crushers

Mobile Screeners

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

