Motility Testing Market Current Trends And Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2027

Motility Testing is a test used to determine the motility of the microorganism based on the microscopic observation that can propel themselves through liquids. Motility Testing helps to understand the biochemical process of hydrogen sulfide production by bacteria. Motility is closely linked with chemotaxis i.e. the ability to orientate along certain chemical gradients. The capacity for self-propulsion or actual motility is present in various types of cells, but not true for all. However, some non-motile bacteria in an aqueous environment appear to be moving erratically; this is due to the random motion of the water molecules bombarding the bacteria and causing them to move.

There are the variety of ways to determine the motility of an organism- Microscopic Analysis and Biochemical Tests. Microscopy method is preferable over Biochemical Tests as it helps to determine the motility in a more accurate way with a number of flagella on an organism. Motility Testing is done when the person experiences some symptoms like nausea, constipation, bloating, vomiting, abdominal pain or various disorders. Owing to the continuous increase in the population exhibiting Infectious Disease and symptoms, the market for Motility Testing is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Motility Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ongoing technical advancements in precise accuracy and speed of microbial identification Equipment coupled growing number of diseases due to harmful microorganism are some of the dominant drivers for the Motility Testing market. The growth is likely to continue with the aim of providing contemptible and efficient methods for determining cellular shape and arrangement of a bacteria for motility and closer to patient’s care which is expected to boost Motility Testing market in upcoming years.

On the Contrary, Risk to a person while handling viable organism or pathogen on a slide, problems associated with the readings as slide quickly dries out, rendering the organism immotile and sometimes long processing time is putting the challenge for the overall growth of global Motility Testing market.

Motility Testing Market: Segmentation

The market for Motility Testing is segmented on the basis of the method, end user, and geography:

GI motility tests

Semen Detection Kit

based on the End User, the Motility Testing market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Motility Testing Market: Overview

Global trends of making healthcare service more patient-centric than the service provider show expanding growing opportunities for Motility testing, as there are lots of funding available from multiple sources including NIH, as well as various private foundations and government. The Motility testing includes different types of slide methods such as wet mount slide, hanging drop slide, soft agar stabbing, etc. Motility Testing is also done to test male fertility for verifying the success of vasectomy or for couple infertility check. Rising demand for sperm motility is expected to fuel the market for Motility Testing over the forecast period.

Motility Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Motility Testing market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for Motility Testing market followed by Europe due to the technological or medical advancements in terms of new diagnostic equipment and diagnostic procedures for Motility Testing and developed healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is exhibiting the highest growth over the past few years attributed mainly to the rising consumer’s concern towards health and food safety. Moreover, the government initiative to develop various laboratories to perform high-quality motility screening procedures for the evaluation of patient would also propel the Motility Testing market growth during the forecast period.

Motility Testing Market: Key Market Participants

Major players in the Motility Testing market include: Medtronic, Laborie,

