Natural Astaxanthin Market Thriving worldwide |Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique size to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.

The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

The Natural Astaxanthin Market report also contains present market scenarios as well as the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, advances in technologies, and profiles of key opinion leaders. Also, the report incorporates the available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest and the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Top key Players

Fuji

Cyanotech

BGG

Parry Nutraceuticals

Algatechnologies

Biogenic

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

Igene

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

ADM

Piveg

Natural Astaxanthin Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type

By Source

Yeast Source

Krill/Shrimp Source

Microalgae Source

Others

By Product

Dried algae meal or Biomass

Oil

Softgel

Liquid

Others

Market Segmentation by Demand

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Feed

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

2 Natural Astaxanthin Market by Type

3 Global Market Demand

4 Major Region Market

5 Major Companies List

6 Conclusion

7.List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

