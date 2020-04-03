Natural Astaxanthin Market Thriving worldwide |Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique size to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.

The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Top key Players

Fuji
Cyanotech
BGG
Parry Nutraceuticals
Algatechnologies
Biogenic
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
Igene
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
ADM
Piveg

Natural Astaxanthin Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type
By Source
Yeast Source
Krill/Shrimp Source
Microalgae Source
Others

By Product
Dried algae meal or Biomass
Oil
Softgel
Liquid
Others

Market Segmentation by Demand 

Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Feed
Others

Regional Analysis

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content
1 Industry Overview

2 Natural Astaxanthin Market by Type

3 Global Market Demand

4 Major Region Market

5 Major Companies List

6 Conclusion

7.List of Tables and Figures

