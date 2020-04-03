Natural Astaxanthin Market Thriving worldwide |Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications
Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique size to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.
The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The Natural Astaxanthin Market report also contains present market scenarios as well as the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, advances in technologies, and profiles of key opinion leaders. Also, the report incorporates the available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest and the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Top key Players
Fuji
Cyanotech
BGG
Parry Nutraceuticals
Algatechnologies
Biogenic
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
Igene
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
ADM
Piveg
Natural Astaxanthin Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation By Product Type
By Source
Yeast Source
Krill/Shrimp Source
Microalgae Source
Others
By Product
Dried algae meal or Biomass
Oil
Softgel
Liquid
Others
Market Segmentation by Demand
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Feed
Others
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
2 Natural Astaxanthin Market by Type
3 Global Market Demand
4 Major Region Market
5 Major Companies List
6 Conclusion
7.List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
