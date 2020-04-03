Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market: Global Industry Share, Market Size, Trends to 2026 – Credence Research

The report includes forecast and analysis for the Neuromorphic Computing Systems market on a global and regional level. The research gives important data of 2015, 2016 and 2017 along with a projection from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue. The study covers drivers and limitations of the Neuromorphic Computing Systems market along with the impact they have on the trade over the forecast period. Additionally, the report covers the study of possibilities available in the Neuromorphic Computing Systems market on a global level.

Market Insight:

Neuromorphic computing systems is a computing technique which works on the principle of human brain neurons having the capability to solve cognitive problems. This biologically inspired computer can understand and learn new directives similar to a human brain and therefore can be used to tackle challenging issues such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, neuromorphic computers offer faster computing capabilities with relatively lower power consumption and compact hardwar compared to traditional computing methods. Currently, neuromorphic computing systems are being extensively used for applications such as image recognition and processing, signal recognition and processing, data processing and object recognition, among others. Neuromorphic computing systems have been adopted by several end-use industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive and industrial automation, among others for efficient computing solutions.

The report aims to present a study of Global Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market along with accurate segmentation of market by type, solution, application and five major geographical regions. Global Neuromorphic Computing Systems market is supposed to witness a high increase during the forecast years due to expanding risk of data theft and firm government regulation.

The report also tracks the major market functions including product launches, technological advancements, mergers & benefits, and the innovative market tactics opted by key market players. Along with strategically examining the key micro markets, the paper also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, possibilities and challenges in the Neuromorphic Computing Systems market.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To present overview of the global Neuromorphic Computing Systems market

-To examine and forecast the global Neuromorphic Computing Systems market on the basis of types, explications, and applications

To present market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Neuromorphic Computing Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented over respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the projection period i.e., drivers, barriers, opportunities, and coming trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Neuromorphic Computing Systems players influencing the industry along with their SWOT analysis and market policies

Study methodology

The research methodology for Credence Research’s Neuromorphic Computing Systems market report utilizes a key of top-down and bottom-up research arrangements. Our initial focus on continuous market tracking, accurate fact-checking, data-triangulation, and multiple layers of quality control assures high-quality data that can be leveraged for actionable study insights.

Business segmentation

This report examines the Neuromorphic Computing Systems market by the following segments:

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, by Application

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, By Technology

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, By Portability

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, By Type of Systems

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, By End Users

Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market, By Price Segments

Geographic coverage and Report

This market research report covers the following geographic regions in great detail:

ASIA-PACIFIC

NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

LATIN AMERICA

