New Business Opportunities : Global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Parenteral drug delivery systems are those devices that inject the medicine doses other than oral route. Parenteral administration route is coined as the most common and efficient for drug delivery of active drug substances with poor bio-availability and drugs with a narrow therapeutic index.
For parenteral drug delivery to be an efficient and effective treatment it is often appropriate to uphold systemic drug levels within the therapeutically effective concentration range in cases of long treatment. Overall, the technique seeks to optimize therapeutic index by enabling immediate drug due to the systemic pool in desired quantities.
North American market is expected to have the largest market share due to increasing acceptance of technologically advanced healthcare systems and rising patient awareness levels. European market expected to follow North American market. Asia pacific regional market is expected to be the most lucrative due to increasing penetration, greater untapped opportunity and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies of China and India.
The global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abbott Laboratories
Amgen
Pfizer
Hoffmann-La Roche
AstraZeneca
Baxter
Dickinson
Boston Scientific
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Novartis
Becton
AptarGroup
Market size by Product
Prefillable Syringes
Injectors Cartridges
Hypodermic Syringes
IV Catheters
Other Parenteral Delivery Devices
Market size by End User
Government Hospitals
Private Hospitals and Clinics
Healthcare Organizations
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Advanced Parenteral drug delivery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Advanced Parenteral drug delivery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
