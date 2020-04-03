New Report Explores Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2026

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Overview

A contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid is a type of hearing device that is used to treat a condition in which the patient has no usable hearing in one ear and minimal hearing loss or normal hearing in the other ear. Contralateral routing of signals devices are designed for unilateral hearing loss. The devices generally have a microphone and a transmitter on one side and pipes sound on other side of the ear. The device helps in transmitting and receiving sound.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contralateral-routing-of-signals-hearing-aid-market.html

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Key Trends

The global contralateral routing of signals hearing aid market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. An increase in the incidence of disabling hearing loss and a rise in the elderly population are likely to drive the contralateral routing of signals devices market. According to WHO data 2015, around 360 million people across the world suffered from disabling hearing loss. Technological advancements in the medical hearing aids industry have led to the development of many advanced products to treat partial hearing loss. This is expected to drive the market. However, limitations of CROS devices such as the ability to be inserted only in one ear and no noise reduction are estimated to hamper the market in the future.

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Segmentation

The global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market can be classified into wired contralateral routing of signals hearing device, transcranial contralateral routing of signals hearing device, and wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device. The wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future. The wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device is more convenient to wear because it eliminates the need for wires. Moreover, clinicians can apply a wide range of adjustments to remedy an unsuccessful fitting. These advantages are expected to drive the segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment dominates the contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market, owing to patients’ preference for proper treatment, reimbursement facilities, and wide availability of advanced products.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63615

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global contralateral routing of signals hearing aid market during the forecast period. This is due to high prevalence of hearing loss among children. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, two or three of every 1000 children in the U.S. are born with detectable hearing loss in one or both ears. High public expenditure on hearing aids reimbursement in countries such as Belgium and France are likely to drive the contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market in Europe.According to WHO data 2015, around two-thirds of people over 65 year of age worldwide are affected by hearing loss, and the prevalence in the age group is highest in Asia Pacific. A large patient pool of elderly people is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market include Unitron, Sonova Holding AG (Phonak), GN Hearing, Starkey, and WIDEX A/S.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=63615

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com