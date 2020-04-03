New Research Report on Juice Oils Market, 2019-2027

Juice oil is the extracted oil from the fruits. The oil recover in single strength juice in deoiling operations is called juice oil, even though most of this oil comes from the peel. Juice oils are not only found in oil sacs in the flavedo in the fruit peel but also in the juice cells themselves. The juice oil is obtained from various fruits like orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit, etc. Citrus fruits are the main source for the extraction of juice oils. European and American market has shown high-end consumption for the citrus fruits. This has led to a large number of producers and processors of citrus fruits for extraction of juice oils in European and American market. The European market is anticipated to have a large number of Juice oils market due to the huge demand for food, beverage, natural personal care, and cosmetic products. The Juice oils market is characterized as medium to high competition market due to the presence of the large to small and medium-size firms with no differentiation in the product. Competition by the key players in Juice oils market is intensified and emphasis on the organic, clean labels and product quality. On the other hand market leaders like doTerra, Flavex, and lubermuth are on the expansion by adaptation of new extraction methods and new product development. Acquisition and merger are the key strategies used by the key players in the market.

Consumers are more inclined towards natural and nutritive food, beverages and personal care products which have led the demand for the juice oil use in the products. The juice oils have wide application in various fields such as food, beverages, personal care, cosmetic, and Pharmaceutical. Juice oils have antioxidant property, which is useful for various cosmetic products like skin care, cleansing and hair products. In addition, juice oils provide health benefits like relieving nausea, promote weight loss, improve digestion, purify the body, nourish the skin, relieve cough and other respiratory issues, restrain the growth of bacteria, and work as an anti-tumor agent. Unlike regular conventional medicines, juice oil does not have any major side effects. The juice oils are used as an important ingredient in personal care products for flavoring and fragrance. Due to the changing lifestyle of consumers, there is a rise in the demand of flavors, Fragrance and personal care products. This has led to the rise in the global demand for juice oil in different sectors. The developing regions like China, India, Indonesia, etc. have a rise in the disposable income of the consumer, which made them pay more for the premium healthy and nutritive products. The trend of clean labels is also influencing companies to use juice oils in their products leading to the growth of Juice oils market.

Due to increment in the number of food and beverage industries in the past few years, the growth opportunity for juice oil is increased. Growing trends of beauty and personal care products are expected to give rise to the juice oils market. As juice oils are used in various cosmetic products including skin care and hair care products due to its antioxidant property. Demand for juice oils market is also increasing with the growth of the cosmetic industries, creating opportunities for the companies to explore new extraction methods for the juice oils. Also, growing demand in Europe for flavors and fragrance industry have a significant impact on the juice oils market. Favorable government policies and increasing demand for natural food in the developing countries are providing ample opportunities for the juice oils market. The Introduction of new juice oils through combination with different fruits can led to the new product development opportunity.

