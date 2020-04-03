On-the-go Packaging Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

On-the-go Packaging Market – 2019-2025

Report Summary:

On-the-go packaging is used for the packaging of consumer goods in industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, household products, and FMCG used in daily life. Most of the products like food products, beverages, and drugs/medicines are meant for quick consumption, with the packaging offering convenience features such as easy opening, reclosability, portability and one-handed use. Plastic or PET packaging and carton packaging are preferred for on-the-go packaging.

Due to the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions, the market for on-the-go packaging will have a positive outlook in the coming years. Rapidly changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to an augmented demand for packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals. To cater to this increasing demand for quality packaged food, vendors are developing packaging solutions that maintains freshness, improves safety and convenience, and extends shelf life of the products.

This report researches the worldwide On-the-go Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global On-the-go Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Coveris

Printpack

Sealed Air

Sigma Plastics

Amcor

American Packaging

Bryce

Hood Packaging

Huhtamaki

InterFlex

Mondi

Novolex

Oracle Packaging

ProAmpac

Pregis

Scholle IPN

Sonoco Products

WestRock

Winpak

On-the-go Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible plastic packaging

Paper and paperboard packaging

On-the-go Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare and Hygiene Products

Other Consumer Goods

On-the-go Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

On-the-go Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The evaluation and forecast of the On-the-go Packaging Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Table Of Content

The report of the On-the-go Packaging Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America On-the-go Packaging Market by Country

6 Europe On-the-go Packaging Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific On-the-go Packaging Market by Country

8 South America On-the-go Packaging Market by Country

9 Middle East and Africa On-the-go Packaging Market by Countries

10 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Type

11 Global On-the-go Packaging Market Segment by Application

12 On-the-go Packaging Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continue …

