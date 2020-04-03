Organ Preservation Solutions Market to touch US$0.20 billion by 2019

In case of organ donation surgeries, the process of the perseveration of donated organs starts after the removal of the required organ, such as liver, kidney, heart, or pancreas, from the body of the donor. The organ is placed in a number of layers of sterile containers and an icy slush mixture surrounds these sterile containers. This mixture is known as an organ preservation solution. The goal of this solution is to keep the organs cold but not frozen. This solution aids in maintaining the viability of the organs starting from the time of donation of the organ to the time of transplantation.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organ-preservation-solutions.html

As per the report, the increasing technological developments are amongst the key factors fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, Lifeblood Medical, Inc.’s launch of Lifor, also known as blood surrogate, being presently used for research purposes, may effectively be employed for the preservation of veterinary and human organs in the coming years. In addition, the upswing in per capita healthcare expenditure in a number of nations globally will also have a positive impact on the market for organ preservation solutions. Furthermore, the increasing aging population globally will also augment the development of the market. On the other hand, the soaring cost of procedures and the unavailability of organ donors are amongst the chief factors that may impede the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Ask an Analyst:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=1786

On the basis of solution, the report segments the market for organ preservation solutions into Viaspan, Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution, RENOGRAF, HypoThermosol, PERFADEX, Lifor, Human BioSystems (HBS) Solution, siRNA Transplant Solutions, and others. Amongst these, in 2012, Custodiol HTK Solution led the market on the basis of revenue and is poised to expand at the highest growth rate in the forecast horizon. This is owing to its increasing usage in the preservation of various organs such as lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidneys.

By preservation technique, the report segments the market into hypothermic perfusion preservation (HPP), static cold storage (SCS), and others. Amongst these, SCS is leading the market owing to it being a more cost-effective and user-friendly technique for physicians in comparison to HPP. However, HPP is anticipated to experience the highest demand in the forecast period owing to its benefit of organ preservation for longer periods of time. In addition, the decreasing count of organ donors and the rising demand for organs globally will also propel the demand for HPP in the coming years.

Request Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1786