Organic Emulsifiers Market : An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2018 – 2026

The international market for organic emulsifiers has been gaining impetus as small to large companies dedicate resources in the research and development work for the purpose of development of more effective and affordable creams for the purpose that it is supposed to serve. Organic emulsifiers are also known as natural emulsifiers.

An emulsion refers to a mixture of two or more liquids that are normally immiscible or rather unmixable or unblendable. In cosmetics, emulsions are used in the form of a delivery vehicle for many skin and hair conditioning agents. Anionic and non-ionic emulsions are utilized so as to deliver various waxes and oils which provide moisturization, softness and smoothness to hair and skin.

An oil-in-water (O/W) emulsifier makes a dispersion of fine droplets of oil through an aqueous base. These oil-in-water emulsions are inclined to be more liquid, such as skin cleansing lotion or milk. Water-in-oil (W/O) emulsion disseminates ultra-fine droplets of water into the fatty base ingredients. These emulsions also tend to be quite greasy and thick.

Over the recent years, the international natural or organic emulsifiers industry has been growing rapidly due to the fact that it finds increasing application in several industries and there exists very high demand in sports nutrition and meal replacement products.

This report makes an examination of the international market for organic emulsifier across various regions such as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a very high rate, and the region is majorly driven by large base of population, rise in the disposable income of the consumers, and fast economic development of the region. Europe also occupies a large chunk of the world market for organic emulsifier market. The said market in Europe is growing as the due to the bolstered demand in various end-use sectors cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage and so on. Usage of organic emulsifier is expected to be higher in the region of North America also.

To offer insights into the competitiveness that is prevailing in the said market, the report profiles various companies such as Avlast Hydrocolloids, Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd., Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd., KLK OLEO, AAK, Croda International, Cosphatec GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland, Danisco, Inolex, Cargill Inc., and many others. These companies are studied on the basis of their financial overview, strategies adopted, development status, and product portfolio.