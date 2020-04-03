Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share And Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2016 – 2024

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to expand at a fast rate during the forecast period. Factors such as strict cleanliness requirements in manufacturing facilities, increase in production of various large molecules, rise in manufacture of vaccines due to incidence of various diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and malaria are driving the global pharmaceutical filtration market.

Furthermore, increase in R&D funding, technological advancement in filtration techniques, and growth in the generic drugs market are also propelling the global pharmaceutical filtration market. However, large capital requirement, and strict validation and qualification procedures in different countries are expected to hamper the global pharmaceutical filtration market during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market can be segmented into product type, application, technology, operative scale, and region. Based on product type, the global pharmaceutical filtration market can be divided into membrane filters, depth filters, cartridge filters, HEPA filters, bag filters, gas filters, and accessories. In terms of application, the global pharmaceutical filtration market can be segregated into cell separation, water purification, air filtration, raw material filtration, finished product filtration, and others.

The finished product filtration segment is anticipated to dominate the global pharmaceutical filtration market due to the increase in production and manufacture of various drugs and vaccines. Based on technology, the global pharmaceutical filtration market can be classifies into ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, microfiltration, ion exchange, and others. The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global pharmaceutical filtration market, as this technology is employed in a wide range of applications. Based on operative scale, the global pharmaceutical filtration market can be divided into production scale, R&D scale, and pilot scale.

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical filtration market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global pharmaceutical filtration market in terms of value and volume. Europe also holds key share of the global pharmaceutical filtration market. Factors such as technological advancements, presence of large number of prominent players, and rise in manufacture of generic drugs and biopharmaceutical products are augmenting the pharmaceutical filtration market Europe.

The pharmaceutical filtration market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by the rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in government initiatives and funding, high prevalence of diseases such as rabies, polio, and malaria in various countries in the region, and growth in investment by major market players in emerging economies.

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical filtration market adopt various strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion to increase their market share. Prominent players operating in the global pharmaceutical filtration market include Sartorius Group, Filtration Group Corporation, General Electric, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

