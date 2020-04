Point of Care (POC) Lipid Testing Market – Latest Trends And Future Growth Study By 2025

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) defines point-of-care testing as testing performed at the site or near a patient with the result leading to a possible change in the care of the patient. Lipid level in the blood can be measured by point-of-care lipid testing, which is used to measure cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein, high-density lipoprotein, and triglycerides. The amount of time consumed between diagnosis and treatment of a patient in hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and patient homes is significantly reduced with POC tests.

Popularity of POCT is increasing due to timeliness, convenience, and potential to improve patient outcomes. These tests are generally based on two detection methods: antibody based and microbial particle based. A health care professional or a nurse performs the test, analysis is performed, and lastly the results are recorded. Tests include lateral flow immunochromatography, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), and agglutination test.

The health care industry has witnessed a major change in the past few years due to emerging technological innovations including biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, smartphone apps, and other wearable devices, contributing to a closer connection with the patient- point-of care technologies due to which it is becoming a part of the transformational healthcare landscape. Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular and diabetic diseases, and increased health care awareness are the major drivers of the market. Other factors augmenting the market are recent technological advancements, user-friendliness, and accuracy.

Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle habits are anticipated to provide new entrants with a wider user group. Improved technology, lab automation to provide cheaper, accurate, and high quality results, and increased home care facilities with rapid and effective diagnostic results also contribute to the growth of the point-of care lipid testing market. Rapidly increasing cost of POC lipid testing and stringent and time-consuming ambiguous regulatory frameworks are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Rural locations with limited lab services and shortage of trained laboratory workers present an opportunity for new entrants in developing countries.

Based on product type, the POC lipid testing market has been segmented into consumables and instruments. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into hypertriglyceridemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, Tangier disease, hyperlipidemia, familial hypercholesterolemia, and others. Based on end-user, the POC lipid testing market has been segmented into hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and home care settings.

POC lipid testing consumables are inexpensive, easy to handle, and primarily used by the geriatric population, triggering the growth of POC lipid testing in homecare setting due to which this segment is anticipated to grow significantly. The hospitals segment is projected to account for significant share of the POC lipid testing market due to availability of trained professionals and advanced medical infrastructure. Sedentary lifestyle and high fat diet contribute to the increasing incidence of hyperlipidemia followed by hypertriglyceridemia leading to cardiovascular diseases, thus for the management of critical cardiovascular conditions the use of PoC lipid testing device is rising in hospitals.

In terms of region, the POC lipid testing market has been segmented into North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. According to European cardiovascular disease statistics (2017), CVD accounts for 45% of all the deaths in Europe and 35% of all deaths in the EU. Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for POC lipid testing due to high prevalence of CVD, development of hospital infrastructure, and favorable regulations. Asia Pacific is likely to be the next major market due to rapid development and increase in demand for diagnostic testing in countries such as China and India. The market is primarily dominated by established companies which has increase competition in terms of pricing, distribution partnership, and upgrade of products and technology.

Key players in the POC lipid testing market include Alere, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Polymer Technology Systems, Roche Diagnostics, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, The Menarini Group, and Nova Biomedical.

