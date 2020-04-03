Polyol Sweeteners Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Polyol Sweeteners Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025” worldwide.

In the era of modernization, people are suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes which has led to increasing consumer focus on improving their food consumption habits. The customers are now purchasing food products with enhancing nutritive value and taste which is leading the growth of polyol sweeteners market. Polyols are a group of low- digestible carbohydrates that can be used as sugar replacers. In short Polyols are natural sugar-free sweeteners. They are used in the same amount of sugar, unlike other low-calorie sweeteners. Based on corn and sugar derivatives, Polyols provide half the calories per gram than sugar, and they can also be used to improve the texture of foods and beverages and also as bulking agents.

Polyols are also called as sugar alcohol. They are now used as food ingredients in an increasing variety of sugar-free and low-calorie foods and beverages for their health benefits.

Polyol Sweeteners Market: Segmentation

Polyol Sweeteners market is segmented into Origin and Form.

Based on their origin, Polyol Sweeteners are segmented into eight types: Isomalt, Erythritol, Lycasin (Hydrogenated starch hydrolysates), Lactitol, Maltitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, and Xylitol. Sorbitol is derived from glucose, mannitol from mannose, xylitol from xylose, maltitol from lactose, lycasin from starch hydrolysates and isomalt from isomaltulose. Xylitol shows 100 per cent relative sweetness as compared to Sucrose, followed by Maltitol 75 per cent and Erythritol 70 per cent. Lactitol shows the least relative sweetness at 35 per cent as compared to Sucrose.

By form, polyols sweeteners market is segmented into powder and liquid. Polyols in the powder form are available in the form of solid crystals, and the liquid form is available as syrups. Polyol powders are used as icing powders for many food items such as bakery items, chewing gums and candies and also used in pharmaceutical industry as drug components. Polyol liquid syrups are mostly utilized by the beverage industries like soft drink and ice cream industries as artificial sweeteners, as syrups are easy to dissolve in liquids.

Polyol Sweeteners Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The growing focus on consumer on health issues is driving the polyol sweeteners market. Thus polyols can be used in the same volume as of sugar with about half the given calories. These are consumer friendly as they do not cause the sudden increase in the blood glucose levels and are thus a boon for the diabetic patients. Polyols also do not promote tooth decay as they are not readily converted into acids by bacteria in the mouth, which is why the FDA has approved a health claim that foods sweetened with Polyols ‘’do not promote tooth decay”. They have been known to low in carcinogenicity and diabetes, as compared to other artificial sweeteners.

With urbanization, the processed food market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. However, development of re-formulated products owing to salt or fat replacement is expected to increase the polyol sweeteners market in the next five to six years.

They cannot be used as caramel in sweets and desserts, but it may also be advantageous for foods which do not prefer color change.

Polyol Sweeteners Market: Regional Outlook

According to the consumption pattern, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market of artificial sweeteners accounting for over half of the global consumption followed by North America and Europe. The same is anticipated to increase by 2023 at a significant rate. The global forecast of Polyol sweeteners market is approximately 1.6 million metric tons in 2017, which is projected to reach around 1.9 million metric tons by 2023.

Population around the globe is slowly getting aware about the health benefits of polyol sweeteners. Nowadays, people are looking for more health beneficiary food products.

Polyol Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Polyol Sweeteners globally are Cargill, Sweeteners plus, Fooding Group, Zibo Shuohui Chemical Co Ltd, Splenda, now Real Food, Truvia, Stevi0cal, and Sweet sante. Companies associated with Polyol sweetener market are concentrating on healthy and cost effective solutions aimed towards the various applications in artificial sweetening of different food products.

