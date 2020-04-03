Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Capacity, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2025

Polypropylene film capacitor is a plastic film capacitor that uses a polypropylene film as its dielectric material. The polypropylene film offers very low dielectric losses, low dielectric absorption, high insulation resistance, and very high dielectric strength. Also, the film features good long term stability and moisture resistance properties. These capacitors are used where high degree of voltage range and tolerance is required. Even 1% tolerance capacitors are available and even the smallest of capacitors are available from around 100pF up to 10 nF and more range. Furthermore, they can be operated at temperature ranges up to 100 degree Celsius. Owing to their superior electrical characteristics, they are usually used in AC and pulse applications at high frequencies and in DC-Link capacitors.

The key factor driving the growth of the polypropylene film capacitor market includes its increasing demand in power generating and management applications in the automotive and industrial sector. A typical industry convertor consists of two sections, an AC/DC section for the conversion of grid AC voltage into DC voltage, and a DC/AC section either at a fixed or a variable frequency that could be motor drive or generator respectively.

The AC/DC and DC/AC sections are connected through a link circuit in which capacitors are used to filter out the high frequency components. These capacitors must endure current at frequencies that exceed beyond 1000 Hz and must also possess high energy density. They should be also rugged and resistant to acids and bases and other chemical solvents. Since polypropylene film capacitors aptly serve these requirements, they are increasingly used in these industrial applications.

The restraint affecting the polypropylene film capacitor market includes the constantly evolving composition and construction technologies in film capacitors to deliver improved electrical performance and higher capacitance. Despite this, polypropylene film capacitors are expected to be a strong choice for mainstream electronic applications as they can be connected with differentiating features in new product design and also due to the requirement of designers to complete design and component selection quickly and with minimum complications.

Opportunity anticipated to boost the polypropylene film capacitor market includes its increasing demand in power electronics applications that includes DC output filtering, AC input filters, electronic ballasts and snubber circuits, switch mode power supplies, frequency discrimination circuits, sample-and-hold applications, and energy storage applications. Apart from these mainstream applications, polypropylene film capacitors are expected to be largely used for 400 VAC and beyond and also for specialist equipment and 3-phase industrial applications.