Proanthocyanidins Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Proanthocyanidins Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future Development by Manufacturers 2025” worldwide.

Proanthocyanidins Market: Introduction

Proanthocyanidins also known as condensed tannins, are oligomeric flavonoid which has powerful antioxidants properties and found in food sources which are rich in proanthocyanidins are grapes (seeds and skins), apples, pine bark, red wines, cranberries, blueberries, unsweetened baking chocolate, bilberries, and hazelnuts. Its antioxidant and other therapeutic properties have made proanthocyanidin supplements gained traction in the global market.

Moreover, various clinical studies have shown associated health benefits of proanthocyanidins supplements such as it helps in strengthening capillaries, lowering down blood pressure, slowing down the progression of diabetic retinopathy, etc. which has increased the demand for proanthocyanidin rich food products. To cater the increasing demand, many manufacturers are offering various products rich in proanthocyanidin and marketing them on the basis of optimistic claims made by various in vitro researches.

Proanthocyanidins Market Segmentation

Global proanthocyanidins market can be segmented on the basis end use application, distribution channel, source, and region. Based on the end use application, proanthocyanidins market is segmented into the dietary supplement, food and beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Among all the segments, the dietary supplement is expected to be the leading segment, owing to the health benefits associated with it and higher market penetration coupled with the rising consumer awareness related to the nutrition.

On the basis of the distribution channel, Proanthocyanidins market is segmented into direct and indirect sales. Indirect sales can be sub-segmented into modern trade, drug and pharmacy stores, online retail, and convenience stores.

On the basis of the source, proanthocyanidins market is segmented into grape seed, pine bark, berries and others

Proanthocyanidins Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the proanthocyanidins market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for the proanthocyanidins, followed by Europe over the forecast period.

In North America, U.S. is the most dominating segment and is expected to contribute maximum revenue in the coming four to five years due to the relatively high consumption owing to the high daily intake of Proanthocyanidins in the in the U.S. population.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness of proanthocyanidins rich products and growing consumer preferences for the food products rich in nutritional content in countries such as China and India.

Proanthocyanidins Market: Dynamics

An increase in health awareness in food sector has driven consumers in choosing products with high nutritional content. According to WHO around 420 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the year 2014 while in 1980 around 100 million people were diagnosed with diabetes. Because of an increase in life style related diseases people are opting healthier lifestyle and food.

Proanthocyanidins protect and reduces the oxidative damage caused by free radicals in the body; it also helps in preventing heart-related diseases as many studies have shown that proanthocyanidins reduce blood pressure and improve fat metabolism, moreover, some studies claim proanthocyanidins to have anti-cancer and antitumor activity. These are the factors anticipated to fuel the growth of global proanthocyanidins market over the forecast period.

However the major restraint for the proanthocyanidins market is low market penetration, and the lack of consumer awareness about proanthocyanidins in the emerging and developing markets are expected to restrain the growth of global proanthocyanidins market over the forecast period.

Proanthocyanidins Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Proanthocyanidins market includes NOW Health Group, Inc., Bio Botanica, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., Skin Actives Scientific and others

