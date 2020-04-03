“Pulse Protein Market Competition: Forecast 2017-2025, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Introduction:-

Pulses are the edible seeds of plants in the legume family. Pulses grow in pods and come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognizes 11 types of pulses: dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cow peas, pigeon peas, lentils, Bambara beans, vetches, lupins and pulses nes. Pulses are very high in protein and fiber, and are low in fat. A growing global population, combined with factors such as changing socio-demographics, will place increased pressure on the world’s resources to provide different types of food. Increased demand for animal-based protein, in particular, is expected to have a negative environmental impact, generating greenhouse gas emissions, requiring more water and more land. Addressing this “perfect storm” will necessitate the more sustainable production of existing sources of protein as well as alternative sources for direct human consumption. This is where essential plant-based proteins such as pulse protein come into the picture and are expected to expand at a significant CAGR.

Segmentation:-

The pulse protein market can be segmented on the basis of source type, form type, applications, and distribution channels.

On the basis of source type, the pulse protein market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organically produced pulse protein is produced without synthetic (human-made) pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers and is GMO-free. Owing to the increased awareness regarding the health associated issues, the population is much more inclined towards the organically manufactured products.

On the basis of application, the pulse protein market can be segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements and others. The food and beverage segment can be further sub-segmented into supplement powders, nutritional bars, bakery products, breakfast cereals, meat products, infant nutrition, animal feed, and others.

On the basis of form type, the pulse protein market is segmented into isolates, concentrates, and others. Amongst these, the pulse protein concentrates occupy a major market share in the pulse protein market. This majorly owes to the extra cost that goes into the further formulation of pulse protein concentrates to pulse protein isolates.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global pulse protein market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The direct distribution channel operates directly between the manufacturers, super stockists, and the distributors. The indirect distribution channel where the consumers receive products directly from the retailers and it can be further sub-segmented into online retailing, convenience stores as well as hyper markets/supermarkets.

Market Drivers and Restraints:-

The protein power of pulses makes them an important food for maintaining a healthy diet with an average of 15grams of protein per cup. Pulses are very high in protein and fiber, as well as a significant source of iron, zinc, folate, thiamin, niacin, potassium and magnesium. They are low in fat and consuming just 1/2cup a day, can reduce LDL-cholesterol levels which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Pulses such as lentils, peas, chickpeas and navy, black, roman, pinto, and kidney beans are a vital source of plant-based proteins and amino acids for people who do not eat, or wish to cut down on, red meat. Pulses typically contain almost twice as much protein as whole grain cereals like wheat, oats, barley, and rice but should be eaten in combination with grains as part of a healthy vegetarian diet to ensure you are getting all the essential amino acids usually found in meat sources.

Although high in carbohydrates, pulses have a low glycemic index which means they do not cause a fast rise in blood sugar making them beneficially for those with or at risk of diabetes.

The soluble and insoluble fiber content of pulses helps with digestion and make these tiny beans more filling than other foods, which helps you maintain a healthy diet.

Regional Outlook:-

The leading countries in terms of the manufacture and export of pulse protein are the ones belonging to Europe viz. Spain, France, Italy followed by the Asian countries like China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and others. Significant production of the pulse protein is noticeable in countries like Australia, Germany, United States of America as well as Netherlands.

Key Players:-

The major players who are driving the Pulse Protein market are AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion, Batory Foods, DuPont Nutrition & Health, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Glanbia plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, and others.

