Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2025

Red Yeast Rice Market: Overview

Red yeast rice is basically a naturally occurring statin, which helps in lowering the low density lipoprotein (LDL) commonly known as bad cholesterol in our body. Red yeast rice is majorly used in health supplements due to the presence of naturally occurring vitamin monacolin K, which is an active ingredient in Mevacor which is present in lovastatin (Merck’s product) for the prevention of cholesterol and also decrease the risk of heart attacks.

Studies conducted on animals suggests that red yeast rice culturing is not prepared in carefully controlled and monitored conditions might form a toxic enzyme citrinin, known to cause kidney failure in some animal subjects and genetic damage in humans. Red yeast rice is a FDA approved Phytosterols carrying compound helping in reduction of blood cholesterol level in humans and beneficial for heart and digestion. Also, it is helpful in treating indigestion, diarrhoea, stomach and spleen health along with improvement in blood circulation

Red Yeast Rice Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Red Yeast Rice Market is estimated to be primarily driven due to its application as an effective lipid and cholesterol lowering drug in East Asian countries and North America U.S region. In China, the product uniformity, safety, labelling of the drug/supplement must be taken care of and should be formulated under controlled condition and expert monitoring in certified laboratory setup. Red yeast rice has been effective in preventing other health disease such as liver disease, diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure)

Red Yeast Rice Market: Segmentation Market Development

On the basis of form type, market is segmented into:-

Powder extract

Capsule & tablet

Liquid

On the basis of Application type, market is segmented into:-

Functional food

Herbal/ Dietary supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented into:-

Hyper/supermarket

Specialty store

E-commerce

Other retail formats

Red Yeast Rice Market: Region wise Outlook

The Red Yeast Rice Market is divided into seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the major consumer of red yeast rice followed by U.S. in North America being second-largest region where it has been extensively used in different form of red yeast rice derivatives in various fortified herbal supplements and has other applications as well making it largest consumer and exporter of red yeast rice. There has been a significant rise in the export volume of the red yeast rice out of the China as well. This has shown some positive growth effect on other red yeast rice products market particularly Latin American regions such as Brazil and Argentina also In the APEJ region in ASEAN countries such as Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodian cuisines demand has increased significantly making APEJ region one of the growing market for the red yeast rice products.

Red Yeast Rice Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the Red Yeast Rice Market includes: Qingdao BNP Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-tech Co Ltd., Now Health Group Inc., Zenith Food Solutions Private Limited., Solgar Inc., Weider Global Nutrition, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., BioScience Nutrition, Nutraceutical Corporation and many others.

