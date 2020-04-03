Rotary Wafer Cleaning System Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Etching is a part of micro fabrication for chemically removing different layers from the surface of a wafer during the process of manufacturing. Semiconductor wafers undergoes the process of etching for protection of wafers by masking materials that generally includes silicon among others. Rotary wafer etching is crucial equipment that is used for semiconductor wafer etching techniques. These cleaning systems are wet stations where chemical etching or wafer cleaning is offered where transfer between tanks takes place in a design. Rotary wafer etching system primarily provides an automated safety oriented semiconductor batch processor primarily for precise chemical developing, etching, resist etching, stripping, and cleaning of semiconductor substrates or wafers.

These systems are used for cleaning, etching, developing, stripping as well as relearning semiconductor wafers and substrates. Different types of designs are maintained along with dual tanks being used for transfer of etching, cleaning and rinsing related substrates for precision etching of aluminum layers within wafers. Rotary wafer cleaning system market has been segmented on the basis of technology into etch cleaning, wet chemistry based cleaning and the front side up cleaning among others. The market is also segmented on the basis of end use which includes chemical contamination, particle contamination and metallic contamination. The market has been segmented geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Africa and Middle East.

Rising proliferation of advanced printed electronics is driving factors responsible for the growth of the rotary wafer cleaning system market. With the growing usage of printed electronics in different end use industry, this in a way is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Rising semiconductor production hubs in developing regions is considered to be one of the major driving factors for the rotary wafer cleaning system market.

The rising demand for PCBs (printed circuit boards), integrated circuits and other advanced electronics equipment in developing nations and increasing number of semiconductor equipment manufacturing units in developing economies is driving the market for rotary wafer cleaning system globally. High price of rotary wafer cleaning system along with huge initial investment for establishment is one of the restraining factors of the market and is likely to inhibit rotary wafer cleaning systems market growth to an extent. Introduction of new materials and the technological development surrounding the replacement of and aluminum with copper and SiO2-based dielectrics with low k materials is opening new opportunities for the rotary wafer cleaning system market globally.

In 2016, Asia Pacific is leading the market for rotary wafer cleaning system in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe. China, Taiwan, Japan, India are some of the prime economies contributing in the positive development of the market across Asia Pacific. Growing demand of portable consumer electronics devices and constantly improving quality standards of production are considered as some of the prime factors contributing in the positive development of rotary wafer cleaning system market.

The U.S. is dominating the market for rotary wafer cleaning system across North America. The U.K., Germany, France and Italy are holding prominent position across Europe. Increasing advancement in the technological front of semiconductor devices is one of the key factors fueling the demand for rotary wafer cleaning system across Brazil, Argentina, and U.A.E, South Africa across South America Africa and Middle East.

Some of the important companies of the rotary wafer cleaning system market are Speedline Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.), Akrion Systems LLC (The U.S.), AP&S International GmbH (Germany), Modutek Corporation (The U.S.), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cleaning Technologies Group (The U.S.), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (The U.S.) and MEI Wet Processing Systems and Services LLC (The U.S.) among others.