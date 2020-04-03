Sage Aromatic Water Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Sage Aromatic Water Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis 2025” worldwide.

Sage Aromatic Water Market Introduction:

Sage, whose scientific name is Salvia officinalis, is an evergreen and perennial subshrub with grayish leaves and purple flowers. The plant has a history of medicinal and culinary use. Sage aromatic water is a used for its anti-microbial properties. It is highly effective against many bacterial agents such as Staphylococcus, klebsiella, Candida albicans, and Streptococcal infections.Sage aromatic water has been traditionally used by the herbalists for its antimicrobial properties. It is also prescribed for the internal use for treatment of stress related conditions, abdominal bloating, indigestion, jaundice, asthma, cough & cold, excessive sweating, colic, nervous exhaustion and fewer & laryngitis. For the external use, sage aromatic water can be used as a skin toner, as an additive for acne, boils, fungal infections, wounds and ulcer treatments. It is also used for the treatment of spots, muscular ache, hair shiner & tonic, sore throat and mouth ulcers.

Sage Aromatic Water Market: Segmentation

Sage Aromatic Water Market can be segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel.

On the basis of application, the global Sage Aromatic Water market can be segmented into cosmetics, healthcare, food & beverages and therapeutics. In the food & beverage segment, the Sage aromatic water with other aromatic waters is used as a flavoring agent for cooking and beverages. For the cosmetics industry, it is used as a skincare additive agent in creams and lotions as an herbal hair rinse, skin toner, and treatment of facial spots or acne. For the healthcare industry, sage aromatic water is used in a number of applications in treatments of muscle pain, abdominal bloating and indigestion. In therapeutics, the sage aromatic liquid is used for the treatment of various diseases and disorders such as cough & cold, jaundice, fewer, asthma and nervous exhaustion.

The global Sage Aromatic Water market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel into direct and indirect. The direct distribution channel operates directly between the manufacturers, wholesalers, and the distributors. The indirect distribution channel where the consumers receive products directly from the retailers, and it can be further sub-segmented into online retailing, specialty stores as well as pharmacy & drug stores.

Sage Aromatic Water Market: Drivers and Trends

On the backdrop of rising consumer awareness and use of natural/ herbal products, the global Sage Aromatic Water market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate. The primary driver which is promoting the Sage Aromatic Water market is its ability to cure multiple health related problems such as asthma, indigestion, jaundice, etc. and in turn offering an herbal remedy for personal care products. The Sage aromatic water market is also seen to be flourishing on the backdrop of certain other properties such as a wound healing, antimicrobial properties, anti-inflammatory, hair growth and ulcer treatment. Furthermore, in personal care, it is used as a skin toner in body lotions and is also used in other creams and lotions for treating acne, ulcers, spots, etc. As a flavor & fragrance, it is used in cooking along with other ingredients, natural flavoring, and perfumes. Sage aromatic water is a good herbal remedy for treating indigestion, thus these factors are collectively expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The restraints of the Sage aromatic water market include the possible allergic reactions to Sage, although rare. Some products may have alcohol added to them, which may be suitable for perfume use. Sage aromatic water should not be used by pregnant women in large quantities and by hypersensitive individuals & eplileptics.

Sage Aromatic Water Market: Regional Outlook

According to the use and consumption pattern, Europe is the largest producer and consumer of the Sage aromatic water market accounting for over half of the global consumption followed by Asia pacific and North America. The same is anticipated to increase by 2023.

Population around the globe is slowly getting aware about the health benefits of natural and herbal products. Nowadays, people are looking for more herbal and natural cosmetic products.

Sage Aromatic Water Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players in Sage Aromatic Water market are Wildcare, L’Erbolario, A.S. APOTHECARY, The White Company, The Herball and Magical Naturals among others

