Shigella Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Factors Contributing To Growth And Forecast 2019 – 2027

Shigella Diagnostic Testing Market: An Overview

The global shigella diagnostic testing market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during 2018-2028, this is mainly because of the increasing cases shegella across the globe.

Shigellosis diagnostic testing refers to number of devices and equipment used to detect the presence of shigellosis bacteria inside human intestine. Shigellosis is a waterborne and foodborne diseases and it is a common cause of mild to severe diarrhea among humans. The disease usually spread among humans by food handlers owing to poor personal hygiene.

Shigella Diagnostic Testing Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in shigella diagnostic testing market are-

Researchers are working on an advanced shigella diagnostic testing method with the help of polymerase chain reaction procedure. The new procedure will help in early detection of the shigella fetus and thus expected to increase demand for shigella diagnostic testing.

Along with this, key players operating in the global shigella diagnostic market are launching new products. For instance, BioMerieux launched VITEK 2 compact in NOV 2014. This expected to expand prospects in the market by enhancing equipment performance.

The key players operating in the global shigella diagnostic testing market are Alere Inc, Bio Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, DiaSorin, Meridian BioSciences and Coris BioConcept.

Shigella Diagnostic Testing Market: Key Trends

Shigella diagnostic testing market is expected to witness a stellar growth in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the presence of several drivers such as technological advancements, increasing prevalence and supportive government funding. Furthermore, growing demand for early diagnostic of shigella is another factors driving the shigella diagnostic testing market.

Shigella contaminated food and water are common causes of illness and death across the globe. Therefor is important to test food and water against shigella, especially in places where adequate medical care is difficult to reach. This creates a vast opportunity for the growth of the global shigella diagnostic testing market.

Looking at immense demand for the shigella diagnostic researchers are focusing on development of several advanced equipment which help in quick diagnosis. instance- nanosensor based shigella diagnostic tesing market. The device is simple to use and has the ability to detect presence of shigella bacteria in few minutes. This is expected to offer a boost to the global shigella diagnostic testing market.

In addition to this, the fact that dieases casused by shigella are fatal under certain circumstance people are turning towards the shigell diagnostic as a preventive measure. This is likely to offer a lucrative opportunity for the global shigella diagnostic testing market.

Lastly, rising cases of shigella infections across the globe due to improper sanitation especially in rural and under developed region is increasing the demand for quick and precision test kits. This is expected to fuel the global shigella diafnostic testing market. Th

Shigella Diagnostic Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The shigella diagnostic testing market is expected to register a stellar growth in North America. This is because early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The market is expected to gain pace in Asia- Pacific as well. This can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives towards development of healthcare facilities and increasing penetration of health insurance in the region.

