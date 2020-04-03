Skin Rejuvenation Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2022

Executive Summary:

The global Skin Rejuvenation market report exclusively focuses on its different product, end-user. On the basis of Product, the market is segmented into dermal fillers/injectable implants and anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aesthetic restoration, dentistry, and reconstructive surgery. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology & beauty clinics, and other. Additionally, the regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the LAMEA.

The worldwide market for skin rejuvenation is anticipated to record a remarkable 8.7% CAGR for the period of forecast to exhibit a notable market estimation. The global market to account for an evaluation of around US$ 2.2 Billion before the end of 2022

The worldwide market is impacted by several factors for instance development in medical science, innovations in several products & improvement of technology, several makers preferring innovative skin rejuvenation medication treatments, growing occurrences of skin trouble because of aging together with increasing consciousness & growing disposable income of individual globally, rising awareness of minimally invasive and non-invasive processes and growing investment in R&D activities in the skin care sector by several organisations in this sector. Conversely, the foremost limitation to the expansion of this market is the affordability measure since not all class of individuals could give skin rejuvenation medications.

North America is anticipated to be a majorly lucrative region for the expansion of the worldwide market. This region exhibits high market attractiveness, & is the biggest regional market. It is directing the market as last years & this is mainly going to remain so throughout the assessment period. The North America skin rejuvenation market will foresee the maximum expansion to record a remarkable CAGR of around 9.5% all through the period of assessment, followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan region reflects high prospects in the approaching years, with a remarkable expansion rate throughout the assessment period.

In terms of the product, the global market is inclusive of laser based devices, energy based devices, ultrasound devices, RF devices, LED devices and IPL devices. Of these, the worldwide market for skin rejuvenation is lead by IPL devices category. This category is a majorly lucrative and projected to be the biggest category on the basis of market share and value. Before the finish of the figured year, the IPL devices category will reflect a high valuation of around US$ 690 Million. The laser based devices category is the quickest expanding category to touch stellar evaluation. This category is increasing due to increased utilization of laser in skin rejuvenation therapy processes.

Based on the end users, the worldwide market is broadly categorised into beauty clinics and dermatology clinics. The dermatology clinics category is the biggest category and is expected to dominate the worldwide market for skin rejuvenation on the basis of market evaluation. During 2017, this category exhibited a higher market share of over 60% and is projected to carry on its status quo for the duration of the assessment, 2017-2022.

Key Players:

The foremost companies active in the worldwide market includes Alma Lasers, Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Fotona d.d., EL.En. S.p.A., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Solta Medical Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corporation and others.

