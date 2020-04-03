Smart Water Meters Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

With increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies by utility vertical and the advantages offered by smart water meters in water management, the smart water meters market is expected to grow at a high growth rate. Like many other verticals, utility vertical is undergoing a process of transformation through the use of IoT-enabled real-time data generation in order to increase operational efficiencies aiding in reduced expenditures and energy consumptions.

For water utility authorities, non-revenue water (NWR) i.e. water lost before reaching to customers through leakages and illegal water tapping is a major cause of concern and smart water meters can aid in detecting and preventing water leakages and water tapping.

Smart Water Meters: Drivers and Challenges

Aging water utility infrastructure in matured economies including U.S., U.K., Germany, France etc. and increasing emphasis on water and energy conservations and carbon footprint reduction are some of the factors driving the demand of smart water meters market. Besides this, increasing adoption of IoT solutions in utility vertical and increasing number of smart city projects are expected to support the increase in demand for smart water meters market.

However, high initial investment cost in terms of installation and software licensing are some of the challenges that will affect the demand of smart water meters market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14042

Global Smart Water Meters: Market Segmentation

Global Smart Water Meters Market can be divided into four segments, based on component, application, technology and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Component for Smart Water Meters Market:

The major segments of smart water meters on the basis of the component include:

Hardware

Software & platforms

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Application for Smart Water Meters Market:

The major segments of smart water meters on the basis of the application include:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Segmentation on the basis of Technology for Smart Water Meters Market:

The major segments of smart water meters on the basis of technology include:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Smart Water Meters Market:

The major segments of smart water meters on the basis of the region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/14042

Global Smart Water Meters: Regional Trend

Among various regions, smart water meters market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong focus on water monitoring and water leakage prevention, repair and up gradation of aging water infrastructure and the presence of major vendors providing smart water meters solutions. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ is expected to drive the demand for smart water meters market, supported by increasing expenditure on region’s water utility infrastructure to support a large population and increasing adoption of IoT technology in the region.

Global Smart Water Meters: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of smart water meters market include Itron Corp (U.S.), Elster Group (U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India) etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Smart Water Meters Segments

Global Smart Water Meters Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Smart Water Meters Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Smart Water Meters

Global Smart Water Meters Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Meters Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Smart Water Meters

Global Smart Water Meters Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Smart Water Meters includes

North America Smart Water Meters US Canada

Latin America Smart Water Meters Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Smart Water Meters Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Smart Water Meters Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Smart Water Meters Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Smart Water Meters

The Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meters GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/14042/smart-water-meters-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.