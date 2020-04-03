Soil Wetting Agents Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of 2026

Certain types of soils prevent the water from seeping to the roots of the plant. Sandy soil and soils that contain organic matter prevent the water from penetrating the surface of the soil. Soil wetting agents are surfactants that minimize the surface tension of water. Low surface tension improves the ability of water to spread across the surface of the soil. Soil wetting agents protect the soil and minimize the adverse effects of drought. Soil wetting agents coat the soil particles on a molecular level in order to water infiltrated into soil bed. Several types of soil wetting agents are commercially available for both indoor and outdoor purposes.

The global soil wetting agents market can be segmented based on form, application, and end-use product, and region. In terms of form, the market can be bifurcated into liquid and granular. Liquid is expected to be a leading segment of the soil wetting agents market during the forecast period. The granular segment of the soil wetting agents market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for this form of soil wetting agent from agrarian regions. Based on application, the soil wetting agents market can be divided into turf care and agriculture. The turf care segment held a major share of the soil wetting agents market in 2017. Continuous changes in the climate and adverse effects of drought are adversely impacting the soil quality. Effective moisture management is an essential factor for turf grass maintenance in dry seasons. This, in turn, is fueling the turf care segment. In terms of end-use product, the soil wetting agents market can be segregated into crop protection and fertilizers. Crop protection is a prominent segment of the market. It is led by the rise in demand for pesticide products in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India.

The soil wetting agents market is largely driven by significant usage of these agents in turf care applications and increase in adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture. However, rise in environmental concerns and lack of awareness about soil wetting agents among farmers are hampering the market. However, increase in usage of bio-based soil wetting agents have high demand in developing countries are creating new opportunities in the market. Surge in population has created the need for high and optimum level of agriculture productivity. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for soil wetting agents.

Based on region, the global soil wetting agents market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for a major share of the soil wetting agents market in 2017 owing to the increase in demand for these agents in turf care application in the region. North America is followed by Europe. The soil wetting agents market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to the adoption of better farming practices. The soil wetting agents market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to high demand for soil wetting agents from emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and GCC countries.

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global soil wetting agents market include VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited, Dalian CIM Co. ltd., Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture, The Wilbur Ellis Company, Bretty Young Seeds Limited, BASF SE, Seasol International Pty Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Grow More, Inc., MD Biocoals Pvt.Ltd., ADS Agrotech Private Limited, Geoponics Corp., and Milliken Chemical. In 2016, BASF licensed new soil wetting technologies. These technologies were co-developed with the Cooperative Research Centre for Polymers (CRCP) to help farmers in Australia to improve water efficiencies and increase yield.