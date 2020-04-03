Stoneground Wheat Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2017 – 2025

Stoneground wheat is obtained by the traditional method of grinding wheat between two stone. The flour obtained from stoneground wheat is considered better due to the presence of bran and germ which contain highly flavored and contain a high amount of flavor. It has a strong nutty flavor to which some consumers may not agree to. Stoneground wheat market has grown due to the consumer demand for the nutritional whole grain flour because nutrients and vitamins are usually lost in the roller milling. The growth of the stoneground wheat market is attributed to the rise in health consciousness amongst consumers and also due to the demand for products which are produced by natural processes. Traditional technologies and processes are being reviewed by the health conscious consumers in a quest to boost the nutritional benefits in food.

The stoneground wheat market is segmented on the basis of source, end use and sales channel.On the basis of source, the stoneground wheat market is segmented as organic and conventional.

On the basis of source, the stoneground wheat market is segmented as household and commercial. The commercial segment is further segmented as food industry and hotels, restaurants and cafes. The food industry is further segmented as bakery and snacks, breakfasts, ready meals, confectionary and others. The others segment include fortified food, pet food and feed industry.

On the basis of sales channel, the stoneground wheat market is segmented as direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales is further segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

The major driver for the stoneground wheat market is the unique taste and aroma that comes along with its health benefits. Consumers willingly accept a product that offer advantages over its conventional counterparts and which also have a better taste. Consumers are already experimenting with newer varieties of flour, which is also influencing the growth of the stoneground wheat market. Wheat bran is known to be rich in fiber and vitamins. Additional features like texturizing properties of the stoneground wheat are also driving the growth of the stoneground wheat market. However, false and exaggerated health claims are hindering the growth of the stoneground wheat market.

Consumers are aware that the stoneground wheat has a lesser shelf life due to the presence of bran and germ. Also, the awareness that stoneground wheat contains more amount of volatile fatty acids, may even drive away the consumers who are sensitive towards obesity, and may negatively affect the growth of the stoneground wheat market. Social media and other food websites promoting the benefits of food products prepared from alternative or traditional technologies is also likely to boost the growth of the stoneground wheat market.

The usage of stoneground wheat is more common in developed countries. The American government is making efforts to improve the consumption of baked food made from whole grain. Stoneground wheat millers in this region are campaigning that single stream milling preserves the nutritional levels of the wheat flour and had the federal government mandate the stoneground milling as a technology yielding superior quality products. This macroeconomic factor is a strong driver in promoting the growth of the stoneground wheat market.

In Europe, the consumers are experimenting with the efficiency of stoneground wheat for various baking purposes and are driven to use the stoneground wheat after obtaining better quality baked products. The tremendous use of stoneground wheat in the households is expected to boost the growth of the stoneground wheat market. In the Asia Pacific, there is a rise in healthy and artisanal baked products which is expected to fuel the growth of the stoneground wheat market here. Consumer sentiments regarding the traditional methods of the production of the stable food like rice and wheat; and scope of investment for key players due to immense market potential is likely to boost the growth of the stoneground wheat market in the Middle East.