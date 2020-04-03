Super shipper boxes Market Analysis by Global Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application

Globally, super shipper boxes are identified as one of the key packaging solutions used to ship goods across various regions. They are massively used in packaging bulk goods and can be customized as per the requirement of the client. Moreover, large variety of goods that are shipped daily have further boosted the demand for super shipper boxes. These factors are expected to provide impetus to the super shipper boxes market. Furthermore, super shipper boxes are stronger than bulk paperboard packaging and are preferred more than traditional packaging solution, which has further augmented its demand across the globe.

The global super shipper boxes market is classified on the basis of application and end-use industry. The demand for super shipper boxes is arising from various industries such as chemicals, electrical and electronics, automotive, and other consumer goods. Based on application, the demand for super shipper boxes is seen in storage, logistics, and others similar areas.

The report gives a complete and thorough analysis of the global super shipper boxes market. It covers key drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the market. Furthermore, it presents insights into trends and opportunities affecting the growth of the market. It provides geographical analysis with in-depth analysis of segments depending on factual detail.

Global Super Shipper Boxes Market: Trends and Opportunities

Changing buyer preference from physical to online purchase has provided a significant push to the super shipper boxes market. In developed countries, brick and mortar retail format could be completely taken over by e-commerce. The demand for e-commerce in Western Europe has grown significantly in the last few years. Growing e-commerce in various countries in Eastern Europe and North America has also pushed the demand in this market. Moreover, increasing global trade is also expected to drive the super shipper boxes market over the forecast tenure. However, rising demand for alternative corrugated bulk-packaging solutions such as octabins might restrict the market from growing at its full potential.

Global Super Shipper Boxes Market: Geographic Analysis

The global super shipper boxes market is segmented into Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Japan. Among these, North America is likely to retain its leading position in the global market in terms of value and volume. The dominance of North America is attributed to the high volume trade of super shipper boxes in the U.S. alone. On the other hand, emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to offer lucrative opportunities due to supportive government schemes that are likely to double the volume of shipments in near future. Growing demand for super shipper boxes in Middle East and Africa are also expected to drive the demand in this market.

Global Super Shipper Boxes Market: Competition

In this section, the report gives complete information on the key players operating the global super shipper boxes market. The Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, and Mondi Plc., are the few participants in the global super shipper boxes market. Leading players in the market are focusing on using different business development strategies such as mergers, acquisition, expansion, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the global market. It will also help them in increasing their customer base.