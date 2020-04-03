Systems Administration Management Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

System administration management tools are used to centrally manage a company’s IT assets involving management and monitoring of IT systems and troubleshooting technological issues. The benefits offered by systems administration management tools include management and monitoring of networks, storage, servers, devices, configuration management, asset management, application management, and much more. Systems administration tools are basically used by system administrators and managers of different domains including sales, marketing, call center etc.

Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

With increasing dependence of industries on IT, the need to effectively manage, monitor and safeguard data assets is expected to drive the market for systems administration management tools. Protection against security threats and the fallout from downtime causing due to security breaches, system malfunction, power outages, human error and other man-made and natural disasters is also expected to support in the increase in demand for systems administration management tools and applications.

Global Systems Administration Management Tools: Market Segmentation

Global systems administration management tools market can be divided into three segments, based on deployment, application, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of deployment for systems administration management tools market:

The major segments of systems administration management tools market on the basis of the deployment include:

On-premise

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of the application for systems administration management tools market:

The major segments of systems administration management tools market on the basis of the application include:

Infrastructure Monitoring

Application Monitoring

Customized Reporting

Capacity Planning

System Performance Monitoring

Others

Segmentation on the basis of the region for systems administration management tools market:

The major segments of systems administration management tools market on the basis of the region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Regional Trend

Among various regions, system administration management tools market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong IT sector, different sector’s increasing IT expenditure and presence of major system administration management tools vendors in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for system administration management tools market, supported by increasing presence of IT players in countries including India and China and increasing penetration of call center in the region.

Global Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of systems administration management tools market includeVMware, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. ((U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) (U.S.) etc.

