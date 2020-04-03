Traction Generator Market- Growing Focus On Electric Vehicles Globally

Traction generator is an electrical device used to supply electrical power to traction motors. The traction generator is fixed with diesel engines to generate electrical energy that is fed to the D.C. traction motor through associated controls. Traction generator sets can be used as an autonomous energy source as well as auxiliary generator set in case overhead lines are defective or not in use. Traction generators are directly attached to the high power diesel –electric locomotives and have a single bearing.

The global traction generator market is expected to witness steady growth in the near future. Increasing investment by governments in developing railway sectors globally has been one of the prominent drivers for the growth of the traction generator market. Increase in electric locomotives is anticipated to propel the demand for traction generators. Traction generators are primarily used for pulling locomotives. Constant increase in railway traffic, both in developed and developing economies is encouraging government experts, railroad organizations, and rolling stock producers to concentrate on modernizing passenger railcars. Rise in popularity of semi high speed trains, and bullet trains across the globe has resulted significantly in increasing the demand for traction generators as more power output is necessary in semi high speed and bullet trains compared to conventional rail cars. Additionally, growing need for quicker transportation systems through rail based commute is rapidly increasing due to the rise in population traveling globally at an affordable price. Rural railroads such as metros, trams, and inter-city high speed networks are increasingly becoming popular in many developing nations, thus driving the traction generator market. However, volatility in raw material prices may prove to be a restraining factor for the growth of traction generators. Additionally, maintenance of the traction generators require highly trained and knowledgeable skill sets. Lack of availability of such skill sets in a particular region may hinder the growth of the traction generator market. However, growing focus on electric vehicles globally, especially in the European region is anticipated to influence the growth of the traction generator market. Electric vehicles such as battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and trolley buses are equipped with low power rating of traction generators.

The global traction generator market can be segmented based on type, power rating, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into AC traction generators and DC traction generators. Based on power rating, traction generators can be segmented as less than 500 kW, between 500 kW to 1000 kW, between 1000 kW to 2000 kW, and 2000 kW and above. In terms of application, the market can be segmented as railways, electric vehicles, and others. In railways, application for traction generators includes locomotives, rapid transit vehicles, and rail road cars. Locomotives can further be sub segmented as diesel locomotives, electric locomotives, and diesel-electric locomotives. Rapid transit vehicles include diesel multiple units, electric multiple units, light rail vehicles, and metro and subway trains. Rail road cars include passenger coaches and freight wagons. Traction generators are also used in commercial vehicle such as trolley buses. Based on region, the global traction generator market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the prominent players operating in the traction generator market include Jenoptik (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Ingeteam Traction Systems (the U.S.), VEM Group (Germany), Kirloskar Electric Company (India), Swiger Coil Systems (the U.S.), Nidec Generator Corporation (the U.S.), General Electric (the U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), ENGIRO GMBH (Germany), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India). All these players compete with each other with respect to new product designs, technological advancements etc. in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.