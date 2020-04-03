“Tryptophan Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Tryptophan Market Introduction:

Tryptophan is one of the nine essential amino acids, an essential amino acid implies that it is not made by the human body or is made in a significantly low quantity. It is important for normal growth in infants and for nitrogen balance in adults. It is a precursor of serotonin and is often used as an antidepressant and helps to aid sleep. Some of the sources of tryptophan are cheese products, eggs, pineapples, and nuts. Tryptophan deficiencies are linked with diseases such as Hartnup’s disease and are used with niacin as a supplement to treat. Apart from use in therapeutic cases, tryptophan is often used to fortify food and in cases of high corn or other tryptophan deficient diets tryptophan is often recommended. Corn-based breakfast cereals are often fortified with this amino acid.

Tryptophan is also used in cosmetics due to its properties as moisturizing and conditioning agents, it is often marketed as stress reliving due to its serotonin precursors. These properties are viewed by consumers as import while making a purchase decision. The recent growth in demand for premium cosmetics has further boosted the use of raw ingredients such as niacin, tryptophan, and isoleucine in beauty products.

Tryptophan Market Segmentation:

Tryptophan is available in prepared by the synthetic process as well as natural and is thus segmented on the basis of a type as natural and synthetic.

Tryptophan is widely used in the supplement industry and manufacturers are launching products with tryptophan as an active ingredient. Apart from its application as an ingredient in gym supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages.

Based on its application, tryptophan market is segmented as, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Animal Feed, and others. The food and beverages are further sub-segmented as Bakery Products; Dairy Industry, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Fried Foods, Beverages, Others

Tryptophan Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global tryptophan market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Tryptophan is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific.

Tryptophan Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing agricultural productivity has been a goal of governments to reduce hunger and malnutrition over the years. In more recent years, China and India doubled agricultural production by the incorporation of biotechnology and these trends are being slowly being incorporated in the regions of Africa and the Middle East. A wide use of all macro and micronutrients to yield better crop have shown effective results and are now in high demand. Biofortification as a goal to improve human health in countries with a need for nutrients has been the focus of the World Health Organization. With this focus biofortification of crops with amino acids in the region where the sources of these nutrients are low. Most of the countries in the region of Africa import major food crops which are fortified with these amino acids particularly corn crop. These amino acids as an important value addition to the high demanding consumers also.

A health-conscious trend is flourishing in the developed countries. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of various ingredients added to the food products including tryptophan and an overall increase in a number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the tryptophan market during the forecast period. Consumers are now more focused on their health and this has given rise to a healthy eating trend in the U.S. Catering to this demand, manufacturers of functional food have also incorporated the use of tryptophan. The trends for nutrient-rich food has grown in the recent past and food products such as cereals have been fortified with the same. These nutrient-rich food products have generated high demand from consumers.

Tryptophan Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players participating in Tryptophan market include; Evonik Industries, Amino GmbH, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Yamei, Aspartame, CJ CheilJedang Corp, AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Meihua Group, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Elixir Group, Swanson Health Products

