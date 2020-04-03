Vaginal Ring Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025

The vaginal ring which is also called as V-ring are the devices (polymeric drug) that provide controlled release of medications for intra vaginal administration for a longer period of time. It is inserted in the vagina which gives contraception protection. The device comes in one size which fits most women.

It is stated that hormones present in the rings had little risk of developing breast cancer. The ring products that are currently available include femring (for hot flashes relief), estring (for vaginal atrophy treatment). On leaving the ring for three weeks in the vagina, it releases the same hormones (estrogens) that are being used in the contraceptive (birth control) pills. Each ring gives one month of birth control by wearing continuously for three weeks with a week off.

In case of continues contraception, users can wear the ring for full four week cycle. As they release estrogen, there is a risk of side effects that include heart attack, stroke and other effects. The vaginal ring can be easily inserted and removed as the walls of vagina hold them in place. The ring can be also removed prior to intercourse. The vaginal ring had a failure rate of 0.3% while prescribed and 9% when used frequently.

Vaginal ring market is classified on the basis product type, application, distribution channel and region. In term of product type vaginal ring market is segmented into estrogen vaginal ring, etonogestrel vaginal ring, progesterone vaginal ring, combined hormonal vaginal ring and others. Based on application vaginal ring market is segmented into contraception, menopause vasomotor symptoms, polycystic ovarian syndrome and others. Distribution channel for the vaginal ring market is retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, clinics and others.

Geographically, the vaginal ring market can be classified into five regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. This would majorly be attributed to increasing investments by the key players operating in these countries, growing health care industry, and the aging population leading to growth in the patient population in these countries. India, China and Brazil are expected to drive strong growth among the emerging countries, owing to the increasing investments by government bodies to enhance healthcare facilities.

Vaginal ring market is driven by rising prevalence of disease related to women’s health. According to the Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Canada, around 80% women claim to suffer from at least one menopausal symptom including mood swings, irritability, interrupted sleep, hot flushes, and vaginal dryness. Moreover, According to National Women’s Health Information Center (NWHIC) PCOS affects approximately 5%-10% of all the women of reproductive age or 30% of women worldwide.

In U.S. the prevalence is around 1 in 40 or 2.5% or 6.8 million people in the year 2015. PCOS have been estimated to cost the USA healthcare system $4 billion annually. The community prevalence of PCOS using Rotterdam criteria was observed to be 6.3% in Sri Lanka, 2% in south China, 5% in Thailand, 8% in U.K. and 6.5% in Greece and Spain. Other key growth drivers include rapidly increasing population of geriatric women leads to high number of women with menopause symptoms, increasing awareness about family planning among the female population. The market is also witnessing restraints, in its path such as development of alternative method of treatment and risk of breast cancer with HRT treatment.

Key companies operating in the global vaginal ring market are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, and QPharma AB.

