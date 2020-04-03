Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2019 To 2027

Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market Introduction

Pulmonic, aortic, mitral, and tricuspid are the four types of heart valves, which control the flow of blood across the heart chambers and their connecting arteries. Damage to any of the valves can lead to valvular diseases. Valvular diseases are treated by repairing or replacing the heart valves. Fatigue, swelling of feet or ankles, dizziness, abnormal sound, and irregular heartbeat are the symptoms of valvular heart disease. Valvular heart diseases can also be caused due to infection or other heart conditions. Congenital heart disease, heart failure, high blood pressure, and old age are the risk factors for valvular heart disease.

Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market – Competition Landscape

The global valvular heart disease treatment market is highly consolidated with presence of few players holding major share of the market. Key players are engaged in the development of new products and technologies, extension of device indications, and product approvals. Leading players operating in the global valvular heart disease treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Neovasc, Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, LifeNet Health, LivaNova plc, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and CryoLife, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation:

Founded in 1960, the US based Boston Scientific Corporation is one of the key players operating in global valvular heart disease market, offering products under its cardiovascular business segment. It has a strong pipeline of innovative valvular heart disease treatment products. In April 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for LOTUS Edge Aortic valve system for minimally invasive procedure.

Abbott:

Abbott is another key player operating in the global valvular heart disease market with vast product portfolio. Abbott has established its presence in the global market through acquisition of St. Jude Medical in 2017. In January 2019, Abbott acquired Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its position in valvular heart disease market.

Medtronic:

Medtronic offers its valvular heart disease products under its Cardiac & Vascular Group (CVG). In 2018, around 38% of the company’s revenue was contributed by its CVG business segment. Medtronic has one of the industry leading portfolio of valvular heart disease treatment products.

Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

High prevalence of valvular heart disease:

Rise in prevalence of coronary artery diseases, heart attack, and cardiovascular diseases is the major factor projected to drive the global valvular heart disease treatment market. Additionally, excessive consumption of alcohol and change in lifestyle are anticipated to propel the global market during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of minimally invasive techniques is another factor expected to augment the global valvular heart disease treatment market.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is one of the major causes of deaths across the world. CVDs such as heart attack and stroke account for 17.9 million deaths across the globe each year. Nearly 17.9 million deaths occurred in 2012 across the world due to cardiovascular diseases.

High cost of products to restrain the market expansion

Implantable devices such as heart valves, grafts and annuloplasty rings are the most recommended treatment options for valvular heart diseases. Limited number of suppliers and high precision and proprietary knowledge required for development and deployment of this devices incurs high cost. Also in case of using mechanical heart prosthetics, patients are on long term administration of blood thinners or anti-coagulant drugs which further makes the treatment expensive.

Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global valvular heart disease treatment market can be bifurcated on the basis of product type, treatment, application, and end-user

