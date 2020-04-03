Verrucous Carcinoma Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Industry Forecast by Type, Price, Regions, Key Players, Trends and Demand by 2023

Market Insights

Verrucous Carcinoma typically debuts as an anomalous growth or as alteration in the constancy of an earlier potentially malignant ailment of the oral cavity. Verrucous Carcinoma is a rare, locally aggressive, clinically exophytic, low-grade, slow-growing, well-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma with nominal metastatic potential. It is unusual subtype of malignant ailment which affects oral cavity. Verrucous Carcinoma can affect all mucosal sites of the oral cavity. However, the frequency of malignant transformation of a leukoplakia to an OVC is considerably higher if they are in the gums in comparison to the tongue.

Verrucous Carcinoma is mainly caused by the snuffing of tobacco or chewing of tobacco. It is also referred to as snuff dipper’s cancer. Verrucous Carcinoma mostly prevails at oral zones. The condition common in males within the age group 50 to 80 years. The increasing incidences of oral cancer primarily influences the market. Lifestyle factors such as smoking marijuana or tobacco and alcohol consumption mostly drives the Verrucous Carcinoma market. Additionally, growing consumption of alcohol, increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increasing rates of sexually transmitted viruses by human papillomavirus, and family history of cancer prevalence contribute largely towards the development of the market. In 2015, the World Health Organization reported that 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco globally. This is likely to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of surgical procedures, side effects associated with treatments, and expensive chemotherapy treatments are anticipated to limit the market growth to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide Verrucous Carcinoma market has been segmented based on treatment, end-user, and diagnosis.

Based on treatment, the Verrucous Carcinoma market has been segmented into radiation therapy, surgery, targeted drug therapy, and chemotherapy. Surgery has been sub-segmented into Mohs micrographic surgery and surgical excision. Chemotherapy has been sub-segmented into 5-fluorouracil, bleomycin, methotrexate, cisplatin, and others. Based on end-user, the Verrucous Carcinoma market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, research centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Based on diagnosis, the Verrucous Carcinoma market has been segmented into endoscopy, imaging tests, and biopsy. Imaging tests have been sub-segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography scans, and computerized tomography scans.

Regional Analysis

The Americas represent the largest share in the global Verrucous Carcinoma market. The market growth is owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and surging prevalence of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). As recorded by the Genital HPV Infection, Fact Sheet 2017, 79 million American adults were infested with HPV. Europe (Belgium, UK, Netherlands, and France) represents the second largest Verrucous Carcinoma market over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of head and neck cancer drives the Verrucous Carcinoma market in this region. The Cancer Research UK revealed that in 2015, there were12061 new instances of neck and head cancer. These statistics substantially drive the Verrucous Carcinoma market in Europe.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the worldwide Verrucous Carcinoma market. The market has been expected to develop owing to the rising addiction to smoking. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015, 33.7% and 47.6% of people smoked tobacco in Japan and China, respectively. The Middle East and Africa holds the least market share due to lack of availability of trained healthcare professionals and low per capita income in the region. Nevertheless, the growing palliative and oncology care services both at the community and the hospital level are expected to influence the market positively.

Key Players

The global Verrucous Carcinoma market is dominated by key players such as Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Europe), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Europe), and others.

