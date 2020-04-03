Veterinary Ventilators Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025

Veterinary ventilators are used in a wide variety of surgical conditions. Veterinary ventilation provides respiratory support for animals that are unable to maintain ventilation or oxygenation on their own. They play an important role in veterinary hospitals and clinics during surgical processes carried out among animals. Emergency veterinarians and intensive care unit technicians use veterinary ventilation units extensively for the support of lungs functioning in pets or animals. Ventilation process is also required during three circumstances: persistent hypoventilation, severe hypoxemia (unresponsive to oxygen therapy), and excessive breathing or fatigue. New developments in veterinary ventilation devices enables comfortable humidified sleep therapy for animals, which is paving the way for more treatment options for animals.

Major diseases such as respiratory muscle paralysis, snake envenomation, drug toxicities, coonhound paralysis, tick paralysis, myasthenia gravis, cervical disc disease, severe brain disease or head trauma, cardiac arrest, and lung disease are affecting the veterinary animals very frequently at a global level. Hence the high prevalence of respiratory disease among veterinary animals, rising veterinary animal disease awareness programs, growing research and development initiatives, growing demand for veterinary ventilators devices as it is easy-to-use and controls to make operations simple makes the devices most important driving factor for veterinary ventilators market.

According to the University of Florida, Small Animal Hospital, 30% of dogs who are being ventilated for pneumonia are successfully taken off with the use of a ventilator and 75% of dogs ventilated due to respiratory muscle paralysis showed better prognosis with ventilators. Versatile devices such as compos X veterinary ventilator and comfortable humidified ventilators is projected to fuel the overall veterinary ventilators market. Varying cost of treatment using ventilators and growing sensitivity of ventilators toward animals is expected to hamper the growth of the veterinary ventilators market.

The veterinary ventilators market has been segmented by technology type, application type, end-users, and geography. In terms of technology type, the market is classified into electro-pneumatic, electronic, pneumatic, and mechanical. In terms of application, the market is classified into lungs disease, cervical disc disease, neuromuscular disease, and others. Lungs disease among animals is a fast growing application segment because of increasing hypoventilation among veterinary animals globally.

According to an article published by the University of Georgia, animals ventilated due to hypoventilation carry the best prognosis with approximately 50% discharged, and 15% of animals ventilated for hypoxemia are discharged from the hospital. In terms of end users, the market is classified into veterinary diagnostic laboratories, life sciences and research & development, and veterinary hospitals.

Geographically, the veterinary ventilators market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global veterinary ventilators market due to patient (veterinary animals) awareness with high per capita health care expenditure for veterinary units. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease is driving the medical biotechnology market which in turn is expected to drive the veterinary ventilators market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for veterinary ventilators due to favorable government policies regarding veterinary farming and increasing demand for trading facilities for healthy veterinary animals.

The veterinary ventilators market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rising veterinary animal business & farms, and increasing per capita expenditure on veterinary sectors by governments. In addition, economic growth in the agriculture sector is supporting veterinary infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India, Australia, and China. Thus, all the above mentioned factors collectively support the growth of the veterinary ventilators market which is estimated to increase the growth rate of the market segment in Asia Pacific region by 2025.

Major players operating in the global veterinary ventilators market include DRE Veterinary, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Equipement Veterinaire MINERVE, Metan Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions), Miden Medical, Midmark Corp, JD Medical, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, and Vetronic Services Ltd.

