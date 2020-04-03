“Zeaxanthin Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Zeaxanthin Market Introduction:

Zeaxanthin is a pigment found in plants which is responsible for the color of fruits and vegetables, these pigments are often regarded as carotenoids and are often found in formulations for eye-care. Zeaxanthin is one the most abundantly found carotenoids, main sources of zeaxanthin include spinach, kale, green peas, sweet corn among others. Owing to the apparent eye and cardiovascular health benefits, zeaxanthin is actively added by most of the nutraceutical companies in their multivitamin formulations. Other companies have specifically targeted the eye health segment and offer products exclusively for eye such as Ocuvite, which is a special eye vitamin by Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (suppliers of eye health products).

Zeaxanthin Market Segmentation:

Zeaxanthin is predominantly used as a nutrient; the applications for zeaxanthins are not limited to functional benefits for eye care only. Cosmetic manufacturers have also used carotenoids in nutricosmetics formulations which are nutritional supplements intended to support the function and the structure of the skin. Zeaxanthins are thus segmented based on its applications as Eye-care, Cosmetics/nutricosmetics, and other dietary supplements. Manufacturers of end products have a customized need for different ingredients in different forms and the raw material manufacturers, supply these ingredients according to the need and demand of the same. Based on the form, zeaxanthin is segmented as bead-lets, powders, and oil.

Zeaxanthin Market Regional Outlook:

A lot of focus has been given on diet and dietary supplements in developed economies, a majority of the demand has been originated by the millennium population in the energy segment. The demand for zeaxanthin, however, is dominant by the aging populations, Japan is one the most attractive market for nutricosmetics. Countries such as Italy, Greece, Germany, and other European countries are generating high demand for these products, wherein most of the demand is generated by the aging population. The U.S is another attractive market where the population has become more health concerned and demanding towards health and wellness products.

Zeaxanthin Market Drivers and Trends:

Rapid advances in science and technology, increasing healthcare costs, changes in food laws that affect labeling and product claims and an aging population are some of the factors that contribute to the growth in the market for zeaxanthin. Consumers interests are also inclined towards the information about various functional food and food ingredients in the end products. Food for health is an important part of an overall healthful lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and physical activity and one of the major factor fueling the growth of this market is the interest in attaining wellness through diet, this trend of wellness holds strong in the markets of U.S. and Western Europe.

Zeaxanthin based products have gained popularity attributed to the products being marketed as powerful antioxidants which protect against oxidative stress and have has been used activity in conditions of cardiovascular disease, macular degeneration, cataracts, and photosensitivity.

Zeaxanthin is often recommended in age-related macular degeneration and manufacturers are launching supplements that target this set of population. Nutricosmetics market has also seen an upsurge and manufacturers of nutricosmetics are going for subsequent product launches to gain market share and brand equity. For instance, ZSS Skincare which is a U.S. based skin care product manufacturer, has launched a number of products featuring zeaxanthins. ZSS has also partnered up with GNC which is a commercial enterprise focused on the retail sale of health and nutrition products. With this partnership, the company is focusing on promoting the sales of zeaxanthin products on a large scale.

Zeaxanthin Market Key Players:

Some of the manufacturers for zeaxanthin include DSM N.V, BASF SE., Kemin Industries, Inc., LycoRed Ltd., Chrysantis, Inc. ( Ball Horticultural Company) among others.

