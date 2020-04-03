Zeolite Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2025

Global Zeolite Market Scenario:

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite. More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized.Zeolite is widely used in end use industries as a catalyst and to induce ion exchange, adsorption and separation. The shape selective catalyst is widely used as a detergent builder in the detergent industry. Furthermore, it is also used in water treatment and nuclear and agricultural applications. Detergents are one of the most prominent applications of zeolite. Factors, such as rising disposable income and growing standard of living, have positively impacted the detergent industry over the past few years.

The U.S. zeolite market was estimated at USD 3.89 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2015 to 2022. In 2013, the U.S. natural product industry was dominated by animal feed application, where these were used as flow control agents, followed by pet litter applications. These products are low cost materials and use easy-to-operate technologies, making them an attractive option for various industries. However, factors including low purity and divergent crystal size are likely to hamper demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading economies, such as China, and India, in the region. The Chinese oil market is controlled by four national oil companies—China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and China National Chemicals Import and Export Corporation (Sinochem). Over the past few years, China’s oil consumption has increased rapidly. India has emerged as one of the key markets for synthetic zeolites in the Asia Pacific region.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zeolite market for 2018-2025. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.The global zeolite market size was valued at USD 29.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast years.

Key players :

Major Key players are Tosoh Corporation BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, Arkema Group, Zeochem AG, Zeox Corporation, Honeywell International Inc,Clariant,Eurecat, Yingkou Zhongbao molecular sieve co, .ltd, KNT Group, Dalian Haixin Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

