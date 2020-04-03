Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market Size Estimated To Observe Significant Growth By 2027

Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market: Overview

In 1868, Raulin observed that Aspergillus niger, a mold, will not grow on a zinc-deficient growth medium. It was crucial in increasing zinc’s prominence in biological systems. Succeeding investigations have shown that zinc exists, even in minute concentrations, in all animal cells and living plants in the form of structural or cofactor components in key enzyme systems in protein synthesis, cell replication, and repair systems after injury.

The activity of compression bandages is to lend pressure firm enough to compress the unhealthily swollen veins. It enables the valves to adhere firmly against the wall of the vessel, raising velocity of the venous blood stream, and standardizing the upturned flow of blood to the heart. Assembled waste products and fluid are eliminated from the affected tissue by the accelerated rate of flow ensuing from applying the pressure bandage. Effectual therapeutic compression originates with binding a bandage pressure of 18mm of mercury placed at the ankle. Anything giving a less value may be relevant, but is not considered invalid in the terms of venous leg ulcers. The primary objective of compression is to mitigate pressure in the superficial veins in order to foster venous return to the heart. The procedure is executed by increasing the flow in the deep veins and dissuading oedema by curtailing the pressure difference between the tissues and the capillaries.

The most efficacious method is to apply digressive compression from the toe to the knee in the upward direction. Maximum pressure should be exerted at the ankle, incrementally descending to 50% at the knee. AES, anti-embolic stockings, ought to be used for the preclusion of deep vein thrombosis in hospitalized patients. The stockings deliver a pressure of between 12mm and 18mm of mercury. Percutaneous assimilation of zinc is effective persuaded by the virtue of the natural skin barrier function directed by the stratum corneum. Regulatory processes are not known, but presumable Metallothioneins (MTs) are located in underlying epidermal cells and hair papillae. These function in percutaneous zinc uptake. MTs are provoked by topical application of zinc. The topically implemented glucocorticoids also accelerate MTs. It is not certain that the transporter genes of the ZnT or ZIP classes are concerned within percutaneous absorption.

Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market: Key Trends

Factors such as high prevalence of venous leg ulcers, injuries caused due to accidents, sports & adventure, aging population, and better efficacy & wound healing are projected to propel the global zinc oxide compression bandages market. Unfavorable reimbursement policies and highly fragmented nature of the market are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market: Segmentation

The global zinc oxide compression bandages market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into zinc oxide 10%, zinc oxide 20%, and others. The zinc oxide 10% segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Based on application, the global zinc oxide compression bandages market can be divided into orthopedic, dermatology, phlebology, sports, and others.

Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global zinc oxide compression bandages market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to be a major market during the forecast period.

Zinc Oxide Compression Bandages Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global zinc oxide compression bandages market are Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co KG, HARTMANN, Medline Industries, Inc., Karl Otto Braun GmbH & Co. KG, North Coast Medical, Inc., Holthaus Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Urgo Medical, BSN medical, and 3M Health Care, among others.

