2-Mercaptoethanol Market to Witness Astonishing Growth and Developments 2018- 2026

2-Mercaptoethanol is also known as ?-mercaptoethanol, 2-ME, or BME. 2-Mercaptoethanol is a hybrid of ethylene glycol and 1,2-ethanedithiol. It appears in the form of clear, colorless liquid with extremely strong foul odor. The foul odor is attributable to its diminished vapor pressure. 2-Mercaptoethanol is primarily employed to reduce disulfide bonds. 2-Mercaptoethanol is produced by the reaction of hydrogen sulfide with ethylene oxide. It acts as a biological antioxidant. It also acts as a good reducing agent, as it has tendency to quickly with oxidizers. 2-Mercaptoethanol is toxic in nature. It can cause irritation to the skin and the nasal passageways. Upon inhalation, it can cause vomiting and stomach pain. Severe exposure to 2-Mercaptoethanol may cause death.

Global 2-Mercaptoethanol Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the 2-mercaptoethanol market can be segmented into agrochemicals, water treatment, food industry, ink & dye additives, polymers & rubbers, PVC production, and others (including corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, etc.). The PVC production segment accounted for a major share of the 2-Mercaptoethanol market in 2017 and it is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. 2-Mercaptoethanol is used as a tin stabilizer during the PVC production. Increase in the demand for PVC products in various industries is a major factor that drives the PVC production segment of the 2-Mercaptoethanol market. 2-Mercaptoethanol is also largely used in polymer and rubber applications as reactants. During water treatment, 2-Mercaptoethanol is used as a cleaning agent and as a corrosion inhibitor for pipes. In ink & dye additives, 2-Mercaptoethanol serves as an ink carrier. In the food industry, 2-Mercaptoethanol is used as an indirect food additive that acts as a good flavoring agent.

Global 2-Mercaptoethanol Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global 2-Mercaptoethanol market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global 2-Mercaptoethanol market, in terms of volume and revenue, in 2017. It is likely to continue its dominance in the global 2-Mercaptoethanol market during the forecast period. The large number of industries such as agrochemicals, water treatment, polymers & rubbers, ink & dye additives, and PVC production, where 2-Mercaptoethanol is majorly used, is a major factor anticipated to drive the demand for 2-Mercaptoethanol market during the forecast period. China and India accounted for a major share of the 2-Mercaptoethanol market in Asia Pacific in 2017. China and India are major 2-Mercaptoethanol market in terms of volume and value .Asia Pacific was followed by Europe and North America in the 2-Mercaptoethanol market in 2017. The 2-Mercaptoethanol market in other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to register a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

Global 2-Mercaptoethanol Market: Key Players

The 2-Mercaptoethanol market is highly consolidated, with a few companies holding a major share of the global market. Leading companies operating in the 2-Mercaptoethanol market are BASF SE, Chevron Philips Chemical, Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., VWR (a part of Avantor), and Guangdong Sunion Chemical & Plastic CO., LTD. A few small-scale companies have their manufacturing facilities in China, but their supply is not stable.

