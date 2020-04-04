Antifreeze Proteins Market 2018–2026 : Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, and Industry Key Events

Antifreeze proteins are also known as ice structuring proteins. These are a type of polypeptides. Antifreeze proteins are produced from specific plants, fish, insects, bacteria, and fungi, which allow its’ survival in extremely cold environments. Antifreeze proteins are significantly used in the frozen food & beverages industry to prevent food damage.

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Overview

The global antifreeze proteins market can be segmented based on type, form, end-use, source, and region. In terms of type, the antifreeze proteins market can be divided into type I, type III, antifreeze glycoproteins, and others. The other segment can be further divided into type II and type IV. The demand for type III antifreeze proteins is increasing due to their advance extraction technologies which it suitable for cosmetics and food industries.

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Key Segments

Based on form, the antifreeze proteins market can be bifurcated into solid and liquid. The solid form segment is expected to account for a dominant share the antifreeze proteins market, as these are increasing employed in medical and frozen food industries. In terms of end-use, the antifreeze proteins market can be categorized into medical, cosmetics, food, and others. The others segment include agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production. The medical segment is estimated to hold a dominant share of the antifreeze proteins market during the forecast period due to the increase in use of antifreeze proteins for organ transplants, cryosurgeries, and vaccinations.

Based on source, the antifreeze proteins market can be classified into fish, plants, insects, and others. The others segment includes fungi, and bacteria. The fish antifreeze proteins are preferred source of antifreeze proteins due to their wide application in cosmetics, anti-aging creams, ice creams, and vaccinations.

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in applications of antifreeze proteins in organ transplants, vaccinations, cryosurgeries, and cosmetics, among others is a key factor fueling the global antifreeze protein market. Additionally, increase in R&D activities and technological advancement to encourage fish farming in extremely cold environment drives the antifreeze proteins market. However, high-cost of R&D activities and production of antifreeze proteins and the antifreeze proteins market association limits the free entry of new players hampers the antifreeze proteins market. Increase in investment in R&D and rise in demand from various end-use industries are anticipated to create new opportunities in the antifreeze proteins market.

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global antifreeze protein market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe are projected to account for considerable share of the antifreeze proteins market during the forecast period owing to the growth of medical and cosmetics industries in these region. Rise in demand for anti-aging products and cryosurgeries boost the antifreeze protein market in North America and Europe. The antifreeze proteins market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a considerable pace owing to the rise in demand for antifreeze proteins from emerging economies such as China and India. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to hold small share of the antifreeze proteins market during the forecast period.

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Key Players

Key players in the global antifreeze proteins market include Kaneka Corporation, Aqua Bounty Technologies, Inc., Sirona Biochem, Unilever, and ProtoKinetix Inc.

