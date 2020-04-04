App Based on Call Taxi Market Share, Global Trends, Key Players, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis
The report covers the analysis and forecast of the App Based on Call Taxi market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).
Th e study provides a detailed view of the app based on call taxi market, by segmenting it based on by car type, trip type, services, end- user, and regional demand. Robust, transport revolution in the past several years propels the growth of the app based on call taxis market. Growing development in transportation such as uber and ola across the globe are the prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of app based on call taxis is one of the important reasons for making the market more demanding in the near future.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by car type, by trip type, by sevices, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.
A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the app based on call taxi market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the app based on call taxi market.
The report provides the size of the app based on call taxi market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global app based on call taxi market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.
Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The app based on call taxi market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the app based on call Taxi market, split into regions. Based on car type, trip type, services, and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for app based on call taxi. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of app based on call taxi several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Blue Bird, Beck Taxi, Didi Kuaidi, Grab Taxi, Hailo, Line Taxi, Lyft, Ola, Royal Taxi and Uber.
The global app based on call taxi market has been segmented into:
Global App Based on Call Taxi Market: By Car Type
• Hatchback
• Sedan
• Multi utility vehicle
• Others
Global App Based on Call Taxi Market: By Trip Type
• Inter city point to point
• Intra city (daily usage)
• Airport drop
• Others
Global App Based on Call Taxi Market: By Services
• Location tracking
• Built- in maps & traffic data
• Fare calculation
• Payment system integration
• Rating systems
Global App Based on Call Taxi Market: By End- User
• Corporate business
• Individual
• Travel agencies
Global App Based on Call Taxi Market: By Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o U.K.
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o India
o China
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI MARKET
3 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.1.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
3.1.2 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI SNAPSHOT
4 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI OVERVIEW- BY CAR TYPE
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY CAR TYPE
4.1.1.1 HATCHBACK
4.1.1.2 SEDAN
4.1.1.3 MULTI UTILITY VEHICLE
4.1.1.4 OTHERS
5 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY TRIP TYPE
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.1.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TRIP TYPE
5.1.1.1 INTER CITY POINT TO POINT
5.1.1.2 INTRA CITY ( DAILY USAGE)
5.1.1.3 AIRPORT DROP
5.1.1.4 OTHERS
6 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY SERVICES
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.1.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY SERVICES
6.1.1.1 LOCATION TRACKING
6.1.1.2 BUILT- IN MAPS & TRAFFIC DATA
6.1.1.3 FARE CALCULATION
6.1.1.4 PAYMENT SYSTEM INTEGRATION
6.1.1.5 RATING SYSTEMS
7 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.1.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER
7.1.1.1 CORPORATE BUSINESS
7.1.1.2 INDIVIDUAL
7.1.1.3 TRAVEL AGENCIES
8 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 KEY TAKEWAYS
9 NORTH AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
9.1.1 DRIVERS
9.1.2 RESTRAINTS
9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
9.2 NORTH AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY CAR TYPE
9.3 NORTH AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY TRIP TYPE
9.4 NORTH AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY SERVICES
9.5 NORTH AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
9.6 U.S.
9.7 CANADA
9.8 MEXICO
10 EUROPE APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
10.1.1 DRIVERS
10.1.2 RESTRAINTS
10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
10.2 EUROPE APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY CAR TYPE
10.3 EUROPE APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY TRIP TYPE
10.4 EUROPE APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY SERVICES
10.5 EUROPE APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
10.6 U.K.
10.7 FRANCE
10.8 GERMANY
10.9 ITALY
10.10 SPAIN
10.11 REST OF EUROPE
11 ASIA PACIFIC APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
11.1.1 DRIVERS
11.1.2 RESTRAINTS
11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
11.2 ASIA PACIFIC APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY CAR TYPE
11.3 ASIA PACIFIC APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY TRIP TYPE
11.4 ASIA PACIFIC APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY SERVICES
11.5 ASIA PACIFIC APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
11.6 INDIA
11.7 CHINA
11.8 JAPAN
11.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
12 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.1 DRIVERS
12.1.2 RESTRAINTS
12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
12.2 MEA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY CAR TYPE
12.3 MEA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY TRIP TYPE
12.4 MEA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY SERVICES
12.5 MEA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
12.6 SOUTH AFRICA
12.7 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
13 LATIN AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
13.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
13.1.1 DRIVERS
13.1.2 RESTRAINTS
13.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
13.2 LATIN AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY CAR TYPE
13.3 LATIN AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY TRIP TYPE
13.4 LATIN AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY SERVICES
13.5 LATIN AMERICA APP BASED ON CALL TAXI ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
13.6 BRAZIL
13.7 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 GLOBAL APP BASED ON CALL TAXI-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, SERVICESS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)
15.1 BLUE BIRD
15.2 BECK TAXI
15.3 DIDI KUAIDI
15.4 GRAB TAXI
15.5 HAILO
15.6 LINE TAXI
15.7 LYFT
15.8 OLA
15.9 ROYAL TAXI
15.10 UBER
Continue…
