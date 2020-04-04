Aquatic Herbicides Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2026

Aquatic herbicides are employed to control the growth of unwanted vegetation in water. These herbicides are approved for the use in water. Aquatic herbicides help in controlling the growth of weeds in water bodies. Around 300 herbicides are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), out of which only 13 of the active ingredients are approved by the U.S. EPA for the use in and around aquatic habitat. Aquatic herbicides enter the plants through the leaves and roots and target the physiological processes in plants, which are necessary for their growth. Aquatic herbicides inhibits enzymes, involved in the synthesis of amino acids, which are responsible for plant growth.

Disrupting photosynthesis or restricting the synthesis of plant pigments are other ways in which the herbicides restrict the growth of weeds. This, in turn, stunts their growth and eventually kills these plants. Endothall, diquat, carfentrazone-ethyl, flumioxazin, 2,4-D, triclopyr, glyphosate, imazapyr, imazamox, fluridone, penoxsulam, and bispyribac-sodium are some of the active ingredients in herbicides, which have been approved for use as aquatic herbicides. Aquatic herbicides can be of two types, selective and non-selective. Selective herbicides are utilized to restrict the growth of the specific species of plants, without causing any harm to the plants and crops of other species. Selective herbicides target and restrict the growth of weeds, with no harm to the other plants and crops. Non-selective herbicides on the other hand restrict the growth of all plants and crops in the areas where these are used. Selective herbicides are costlier than non-selective herbicides.

Unwanted vegetation develop resistance toward these chemicals due to extensive usage of herbicides; therefore, herbicide manufacturers invest heavily in research & development activities, to produce innovative new formulations and ways to mitigate the problem of unwanted vegetation. The aquatic herbicides market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global aquatic herbicide market can be segmented into selective and non-selective. Currently, the aquatic herbicides market is dominated by the non-selective herbicides segment. Dominant share of the segment can be attributed to lower cost of non-selective herbicides as compared to selective herbicides. The non-selective herbicides segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The selective herbicides segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the use of selective herbicides for applications, where selective type of crops need to be killed, without causing harm to the other vegetation around it.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Drivers & Restraints

In terms of active ingredients used, the aquatic herbicides market can be divided into 2,4-D, diquat, fluridone, glyphosate, imazapyr, triclopyr, and others. 2,4-D, fluridone, and triclopyr are used in selective systemic herbicides, whereas diquat, imazapyr, and glyphosate are employed in non-selective herbicides. Currently, the glyphosate segment dominates the aquatic herbicides market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Glyphosate can be employed to control the growth of weeds, such as marsh dewflower, reed sweetgrass, and swamp sedge, and can be tank mixed with 2,4-D to control of Cuban bulrush.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, North America is likely to dominate the global aquatic herbicides market, followed by Europe. The climatic and environmental conditions in the two regions are favorable for the growth of herbs and weeds and thus, these regions extensively use require herbicides. Aquatic herbicides market in North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing followed by Europe. The aquatic herbicides market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aquatic herbicides market include Alligare, SePro Corporation, DowDuPont, UPL, and Albaugh.

