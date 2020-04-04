Arificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Share, Key Players, Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5473

The report covers the analysis and forecast of an Artificial intelligence Chipset on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the computer vision market, by segmenting it based on technology type, by component, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust artificial development in the past several years propels the growth for the artificial intelligence chipset market. Increasing adoption of AI chipset in commercial sectors and growing usage of consumer electronic devices is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of AI chipset in end-user industries such as healthcare, banking & financial sevices, IT & telecommunication and others fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by technology type, by component, by application and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial intelligence chipset at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial intelligence chipset market.

The report provides the size of the artificial intelligence chipset market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial intelligence chipset market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial intelligence chipset has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the artificial intelligence chipset, split into regions. Based on, technology type, by component, by application, and by end- user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for artificial intelligence chipset. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial intelligence chipset product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Miro Devices, Apple Inc., FinGenius Ltd., General Vision Inc., Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft.

The global artificial intelligence chipset has been segmented into:

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market: By Technology Type

• Machine learning

• Natural language processing

• Artificial super intelligence

• Artificial general intelligence

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market: By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market: By Application

• Smartphones

• Robotics

• Security systems

• Medical imaging

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market: By End- User

• Healthcare

• Banking & financial services

• Media & entertainment

• IT & telecommunication

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5473

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET

3 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

4.1.1.1 MACHINE LEARNING

4.1.1.2 NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING

4.1.1.3 ARTIFICIAL SUPER INTELLIGENCE

4.1.1.4 ARTIFICIAL GENERAL INTELLIGENCE

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY COMPONENT

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY COMPONENT

5.1.1.1 HARDWARE

5.1.1.2 SOFTWARE

5.1.1.3 SERVICE

6 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

6.1.1.1 SMARTPHONES

6.1.1.2 ROBOTICS

6.1.1.3 SECURITY

6.1.1.4 MEDICAL iMAGING

6.1.1.5 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

7.1.1.1 HEALTHCARE

7.1.1.2 BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES

7.1.1.3 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

7.1.1.4 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION

7.1.1.5 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

9 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

9.3 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

9.4 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.5 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.6 U.S.

9.7 CANADA

9.8 MEXICO

10 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

10.3 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

10.4 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.5 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.6 U.K.

10.7 FRANCE

10.8 GERMANY

10.9 ITALY

10.10 SPAIN

10.11 REST OF EUROPE

11 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

11.3 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

11.4 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.5 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.6 INDIA

11.7 CHINA

11.8 JAPAN

11.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 MEA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

12.3 MEA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

12.4 MEA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

12.5 MEA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.6 SOUTH AFRICA

12.7 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

13 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

13.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

13.1.1 DRIVERS

13.1.2 RESTRAINTS

13.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

13.2 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

13.3 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

13.4 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

13.5 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

13.6 BRAZIL

13.7 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIPSET MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

15 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, TECHNOLOGY TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

15.1 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

15.2 APPLE INC.

15.3 FINGENIUS LTD.

15.4 GENERAL INC.

15.5 GOOGLE INC.

15.6 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

15.7 IBM CORPORATION

15.8 INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

15.9 INTEL CORPORATION

15.10 MICROSOFT

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5473

