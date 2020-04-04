Athletic Footwear Market – Global Trends, Key Player, Size, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the athletic footwear market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

The study provides a detailed overview of the athletic footwear market segmenting it based on product types, by consumer, by distribution channel, application and regional demand. Accelerated affinity for fitness, and popular sports is propelling the growth of the athletic footwear market. Rapid urbanization and rise of disposable incomes is another key factor driving the market demand. Additionally, emerging role of e-commerce, and innovations in designs is fueling the demand of this market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ BN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 BACKPACKING SHOES

5.2.1 APPROACH SHOES

5.2.2 TECHNICAL SHOES

5.3 HIKING SHOES

5.3.1 SEASONAL BOOTS

5.3.2 TREKKING BOOTS

5.3.3 OTHERS

5.4 INSERT SHOES

5.4.1 ATHLEISURE SHOES

5.4.2 AEROBICS SHOES

5.4.3 RUNNING SHOES

5.4.4 OTHERS

5.5 SPORTS SHOES

5.5.1 BASKETBALL SHOES

5.5.2 SOCCER SHOES

5.5.3 TENNIS SHOES

5.5.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY CONSUMER

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 KIDS

6.3 MEN

6.4 WOMEN

7 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 ONLINE STORES

7.3 SPORTS & ATHLETIC STORES

7.4 SHOE STORES

7.5 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 OUTDOORS

8.3 PERFORMANCE

8.4 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 SPAIN

9.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.4.1.1 DRIVERS

9.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

9.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.5 LATIN AMERICA

9.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.5.1.1 DRIVERS

9.5.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.5.2 BRAZIL

9.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

10 GLOBAL ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY COMPANY

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 ADDIDAS AG

10.2.1 ADDIDAS AG

10.2.2 PRODUCTS

10.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.3 CONVERSE

10.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.3.2 PRODUCTS

10.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.4 LOTTO SPORT ITALIA

10.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.4.2 PRODUCTS

10.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.5 NEW BALANCE

10.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.5.2 PRODUCTS

10.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.6 NIKE INC.

10.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

10.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.7 PUMA AG

10.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.7.2 PRODUCTS

10.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.8 UNDER ARMOUR

10.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.8.2 PRODUCTS

10.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.9 VANS

10.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.9.2 PRODUCTS

10.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

10.10 WOODLAND

10.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

10.10.2 PRODUCTS

10.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

10.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continue…

