Augmented Reality Mobile Application Market Share, Growth, Size, Top players, Latest Technology, Opportunity, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the augmented reality mobile application market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the augmented reality mobile application market, by segmenting it based on by component, by application and regional demand. Robust smartphones development in the past several years propels the growth of the augmented reality mobile applications market. Growing gaiming consoles and smart glasses for consumer electronics like tablets and handsets is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of augmented reality mobile applications in industries such as gaming & entertainment, lifestyle & healthcare, education & learning, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by component, and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the augmented reality mobile application market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the augmented reality mobile application market.

The report provides the size of the augmented reality mobile application market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global augmented reality mobile application market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The augmented reality mobile application market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the augmented reality mobile application market, split into regions. Based on component, and application, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for augmented reality mobile application. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of augmented reality mobile application several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Augmented Pixels Inc., Apple, Inc., Blippar, Catchoom, CCP Games, Daqri, EEVO, Mircosoft Corporation, Inglobe Technologies, Jaunt, and Wikitude.

The global augmented reality mobile application market has been segmented into:

Global Augmented Reality Mobile Application Market: By Component

• Hardware

o Display sensors

o Semiconductor component

• Software

Global Augmented Reality Mobile Application Market: By Application

• Gaming & entertainment

• Lifestyle & healthcare

• Marketing & advertisement

• Education & learning

• Others

Global Augmented Reality Mobile Application Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION MARKET

3 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATIONMARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION OVERVIEW- BY COMPONENT

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY COMPONENT

4.1.1.1 HARDWARE

4.1.1.2 SOFTWARE

5 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

5.1.1.2 LIFESTYLE & HEALTHCARE

5.1.1.3 MARKETING & ADVERTISEMENT

5.1.1.4 EDUCATION & LEARNING

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

7 NORTH AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

7.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

7.2 NORTH AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

7.3 NORTH AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

7.4 U.S.

7.5 CANADA

7.6 MEXICO

8 EUROPE AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 EUROPE AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

8.3 EUROPE AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 U.K.

8.5 FRANCE

8.6 GERMANY

8.7 ITALY

8.8 SPAIN

8.9 REST OF EUROPE

9 ASIA PACIFIC AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 ASIA PACIFIC AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 INDIA

9.5 CHINA

9.6 JAPAN

9.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 MEA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

10.3 MEA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 SOUTH AFRICA

10.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

11 LATIN AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 LATIN AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

11.3 LATIN AMERICA AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 BRAZIL

11.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

12 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

12.1 GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MOBILE APPLICATION-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

13 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT COMPONENTS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

13.1 AUGMENTED PIXELS INC.

13.2 APPLE, INC.

13.3 BLIPPAR

13.4 CATCHROOM

13.5 CCP GAMES

13.6 DAQRI

13.7 EEVO

13.8 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.9 INGLOBE TECHNOLOGIES

13.10 JAUNT

Continue…

