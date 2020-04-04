Biopharmaceutical Market Size, Opportunity, Trends, Key Players, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a biopharmaceutical market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the biopharmaceutical market, by segmenting it based on by type of product, by therapeutic areas, by end-user, and regional demand. Increasing adoption of biopharmaceutical product, therapeutic in healthcare sector, pharmaceutical sector and in few more sector is one of the key factor fueling the growth of the market. Biopharmaceuticals are medicines which are produced from organic sources and has a less drawback in their products and services. The global demand for a biopharmaceutical drugs market is increasing. High demand of therapecutic treatment and organic products and services among the ageing consumer. Moreover, increasing number of diseases, creates a market demand for biopharmaceutical market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type of product, by therapeutic areas, and by end-users in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the biopharmaceutical market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Biopharmaceuticals market.

The report provides the size of the Biopharmaceuticals market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global Biopharmaceuticals market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The biopharmaceutical market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the biopharmaceutical market, split into regions. Based on, product type, therapeutic, and by end-user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for biopharmaceutical market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of biopharmaceutical product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include LG Life Science, Pfizer, Johnson& Johnson, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Biocon, GlaxSmithKline, Roche Holing AG, and few to be named.

The global biopharmaceutical market has been segmented into:

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: By Product Type

• Testosterone Gel

• Biotech vaccines

• Human growth hormones

• Purified proteins

• Others

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: By Therapeutic Areas

• Oncology

• Newrology

• Cardiovascular

• Diabetes

• Other related treatment

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: By End-user

• Healthcare center

• Pharmaceutical sector

• Research institutes

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET

3 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 TESTOSTERONE GEL

4.1.1.2 BIOTECH VACCINES

4.1.1.3 HUMAN GROWTH HORMONES

4.1.1.4 PURIFIED PROTEINS

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET OVERVIEW- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

5.1.1.1 ONCOLOGY

5.1.1.2 NEWROLOGY

5.1.1.3 CARDIOVASCULAR

5.1.1.4 DIABETES

5.1.1.5 OTHERS THERAPEUTIC AREA

6 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 RESEARCH CENTER

6.1.1.2 PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR

6.1.1.3 HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

7 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

8.4 NORTH AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 EUROPE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

9.4 EUROPE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

11.3 MEA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

11.4 MEA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

12.3 LATIN AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

12.4 LATIN AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 ABBVIE

14.2 AMGENINC

14.3 BRISTOL- MYERS SQUIBB

14.4 LG LIFE SCIENCE

14.5 PFIZER

14.6 JOHNSON& JOHNSON

14.7 ROCHE HOLDING AG

14.8 BIOCON LTD

14.9 RANBAXY LABORATORIES LTD

14.10 GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Continue…

